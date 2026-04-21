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Down 17% to under £5! Here’s why this overlooked FTSE 250 defence gem looks a bargain anywhere below £6.12

FTSE 250 defence firm QinetiQ is stacking billions in long‑cycle contracts, yet its share price looks fast asleep — and that’s where the opportunity starts.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
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FTSE 250 defence technology specialist QinetiQ (LSE: QQ) sits at the intersection of long-cycle government contracts and fast-growing autonomy, robotics, and mission data markets.

Despite this strategically advantaged position, the shares trade at a discount to peers and significantly below what I estimate to be their ‘fair value’.

However, with multi‑year order momentum building, the business’s fundamentals are much stronger than the headline numbers suggest.

So, where should the stock be priced?

Strong earnings growth drivers?

QinetiQ’s numbers for much of last year were dragged down by contract write‑downs, restructuring costs, and integration expenses from its US acquisitions. But these were one‑off charges, and with these behind it, the company’s earnings potential looks strong.

In its 20 January trading update, which provides guidance for this year, it forecast the operating margin to hold around 11%. This underlines the resilience of QinetiQ’s core programmes. Cash conversion is expected to be about 90%, with free cash flow of roughly £150m, highlighting the strength of its underlying cash engine. Meanwhile, earnings per share are projected to rise between 15%-20%.

Supporting this has been exceptional order intake of over £3bn in H2 2025. These included a £205m five-year extension to deliver mission-critical engineering services for Typhoon, and £87m for laser technology. Underlying these gains was the £1.7bn extension of the Long-Term Partnering Agreement with the UK’s Ministry of Defence. This is a multi‑decade contract under which the firm runs, upgrades, and operates the UK’s sovereign test and evaluation ranges.

A risk to this is any failure in one of its core products, which could be costly to fix and might damage its reputation. Another is competition in its sector that could squeeze its margins.

Nonetheless, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow by a whopping yearly average of 77.3% over the medium term at minimum. And it is growth here that ultimately drives any firm’s stock price higher over time.

So what’s the stock’s ‘fair value’?

Discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis identifies where any stock should trade (‘fair value’). It does this by projecting future cash flows and discounting them back to today.

Analysts’ DCF modelling varies — some more bullish than mine, others more conservative — depending on the variables used. However, based on my DCF assumptions — including an 8.1% discount rate — QinetiQ shares are 22% undervalued at their current £4.77 price.

This implies their ‘fair value’ could secretly be close to £6.12 per share — considerably higher than where the stock trades today.

And because asset prices typically gravitate towards their fair value in the long run, it suggests a potentially terrific buying opportunity to consider today if those DCF assumptions prove accurate.

My investment view

QinetiQ combines long‑cycle, contract‑backed revenue with exposure to some of the fastest‑growing areas of defence technology.

A £5bn committed order backlog and an £11bn qualified order pipeline provide unusually strong earnings visibility for a mid‑cap. And all the while, multi‑year defence‑tech demand continues to accelerate.

But the market still prices it as though last year’s one‑off charges reflect the underlying business. This makes the disconnect between fundamentals and valuation look all the more unjustified.

I already hold two defence stocks — BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce — so buying another would unbalance my portfolio. But for others without this problem, I think QinetiQ well worth serious consideration.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, QinetiQ Group Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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