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How much should someone invest to target a £100 weekly second income?

Bringing in a second income can spell the difference between comfort or crisis when an emergency happens. Mark Hartley breaks down his strategy.

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Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
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A second income is more than just a bit of spare cash for the weekend. It can help you build an emergency fund, cover rising bills, or speed up a house deposit.

Investing in shares that pay dividends is a simple and popular way to aim for that extra cash without taking on a second job.

For Britons, one of the smartest ways to invest is with a Stocks and Shares ISA, because any gains earned here are free from income tax. Over time, that tax shield can make a noticeable difference, especially as income grows.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So what does it take to generate £100 a week?

Maths time

A hundred quid a week is £5,200 a year. If an investor targets a dividend yield of 6%-7%, the maths is fairly straightforward:

  • At 6%, it would require roughly £86,700 invested.
  • At 7%, it’s closer to £74,300. 

Split the difference, and a realistic target sits at £75,000-£85,000. That may sound like a lot but it can be built over time.

The FTSE 100 has delivered annnualised total returns of about 9.5% over the past decade (with dividends reinvested). If that average holds, it would take about 10 years with an investment of £400 a month.

It might sound counterintuitive to spend money to make money, but once in place, it can pay itself off quickly. Plus, you end up with a solid pot of savings for retirement.

Which stocks?

Of course, stock selection matters. The London Stock Exchange is full of quality dividend stocks, but the biggest winners are often global businesses rather than UK-focused names.

Long-term outperformance tends to come from scalable models like data and software, or from well-timed exposure to cyclical sectors such as commodities and defence.

A good example is global information services company Experian (LSE: EXPN). This year’s been tough but between 2015 and 2025, it delivered a total return of over 310% — roughly 15% a year on average. That’s far ahead of the wider market.

Looking at its latest results, growth remains steady despite fears around AI risks. Revenue’s been rising in the high single digits, supported by strong demand for credit data and analytics, particularly in North America.

What’s the catch?

While Experian’s margins and cash generation are solid, it only pays a modest dividend with a yield of around 1%-2%. So after the 10-year growth period, an investor would need to pivot more into higher-yielding shares.

Valuation’s also a concern. The shares trade at a premium price-to-earnings ratio compared to the FTSE average. That reflects its quality, but it does leave less room for error.

If consumer lending activity slows or regulatory changes hit profits, the share price could take a hit.

So is it worth considering?

For long-term investors, Experian shows how combining steady growth with rising dividends can accelerate income over time.

With generally positive analyst sentiment, I think it’s worth considering. Many brokers rate the stock as a Buy or Hold, with forecasts pointing to continued earnings growth. 

It’s not the highest yielder but it demonstrates an important point: building a £100 weekly income isn’t just about chasing yield. Getting there requires a mix of income shares and high quality, growth-focused companies.

Mark Hartley has positions in Experian Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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