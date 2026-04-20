Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Investors can’t stop buying these UK shares

Investors can’t stop buying these UK shares

Paul Summers checks in with two outstanding UK shares sitting at all-time highs. But has the ‘easy money’ already been made?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Woman painting a Warhammer model

Image source: Games Workshop plc

Despite markets treading water in the wake of the US/Iran stand-off, a small number of UK stocks keep setting record highs.

Is this a sign for investors to consider buying more? Or is now the time to be cautious? Let’s look at two examples.

Top performer

Fantasy figurine maker Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) has been one of the best investments of the last decade. Had anyone put £5,000 to work in the stock in April 2016, they’d now be sitting on a stake worth over £200,000! And that’s not even factoring dividends into the mix.

Yes, there’s been a bit of volatility along the way. The shares pretty much halved in value as inflation raged in 2022 following the pandemic. But investors quickly returned, lured by a great growth story and astonishing fundamentals.

In January this year, the company dropped another excellent set of half-year numbers. Revenue rose 10.9% while core operating profit hit £126.1m.

Is it now too expensive?

The only issue with all this is that the shares are now very expensive. To some extent, this is justified considering how big its margins are. Boasting a lovely amount of net cash, the balance sheet is a thing of beauty too.

Tellingly, there’s also been a lot of director buying over the years. If those most aware of how the company is faring are willing to put their own money to work, that’s usually a very good sign.

Even so, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 35 for the current financial year is looking a bit frothy. The risk here is that expectations will exceed reality and any slight disappointment — such as earnings meeting rather than exceeding forecasts — will lead to a sell-off.

This is a brilliant business that commands huge loyalty from fans. But I wonder if the best time to load up is when markets next crash. No one knows when this will come, of course. But we can be pretty sure there will be opportunities ahead.

Record numbers

IG Group (LSE: IGG) has been another winner for investors, albeit not to the same extent. It’s climbed 45% in value in the last 12 months alone and also sits at an all-time high.

This is all pretty impressive considering the company has traditionally had more appeal for income investors than those looking for share price growth.

IG’s surge isn’t a mystery. Back in March, it posted record annual revenue. The launch of a strategic review that could include acquisitions and industry tie-ups also got investors excited.

Apples and oranges?

But there are a few notable differences. While Games Workshop is dominant in its niche, the £5bn cap operates in very competitive space. IG Group often faces regulatory pressure but Games Workshop is devoid of such scrutiny.

This partly explains why shares in the online trading platform provider change hands at a P/E of 13. That’s a lot cheaper than the aforementioned FTSE 100 stock, even though it boasts similarly great margins.

Still, there’s no reason why IG Group can’t continue ascending. Momentum is a powerful force in investing. Importantly, IG also makes more money when markets get jittery than when all feels rosy, potentially giving owners a nice hedge.

Of the two, I think this one warrants more consideration.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How the UK State Pension measures up against other countries — and why it’s not enough

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs the UK State Pension against other nations, revealing why it’s important for Britons to explore additional options.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

A stock market crash this summer? Here’s how it could help

| Alan Oscroft

With emotion running high, the stock market is in a funny mood right now. And it can make investing choices…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Investors are pouring cash into Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Is it all about SpaceX?

| Alan Oscroft

Is this the perfect time to join the revived space race, by grabbing a chunk of the UK's most popular…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 way to pick buy-and-forget stocks for a lifetime SIPP

| Alan Oscroft

Volatile stock markets have shaken the confidence of SIPP and ISA investors in 2026. We need a low-stress way to…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

1 quality stock to consider buying for a brand spanking new ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights an excellent growth stock that he's looking to buy in the coming weeks. The company is growing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to target a devilishly good £666 weekly income from your Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how investors can use their annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to generate a high and rising…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

The Tesco share price is struggling to regain 500p even after strong results – where to from here?

| Mark Hartley

Last week's results should have been a big boost for the Tesco share price, but it failed to rally. Mark…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

£9,500 invested in Aston Martin shares a month ago is now worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have jumped by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. But they still sell for pennies…

Read more »