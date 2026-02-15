Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Down 29% year-to-date! Is this now one of the best stocks to buy in February?

Down 29% year-to-date! Is this now one of the best stocks to buy in February?

Shares of this FTSE 100 tech giant have plummeted to multi-year lows, but does this discount make it one of the best stocks to buy right now?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2026 has been quite a rough year for RELX (LSE:REL) shares, but could this once-loved data giant now be among the best stocks to buy?

After all, investors can now snap up shares at a near-30% discount compared to a month ago. And since we last heard from management, the business was seemingly thriving with both revenue and underlying profits on track to deliver strong results.

What’s going on with RELX?

Typically, large double-digit sell-offs are triggered by disappointing trading updates or earnings reports. But that’s not what’s going on in this instance. Instead, the stock’s been caught up in a broader narrative of technology and data companies becoming victims of artificial intelligence (AI) rather than beneficiaries.

The announcement of a new AI model by Anthropic has cast doubt on the future demand of RELX’s Legal, Scientific, Technical, and Medical proprietary databases that currently make up close to half its revenue stream.

It’s worth pointing out that this sell-off is ultimately being driven by speculation at this stage of the game. Even with advanced AI models becoming more readily available, Relx is also investing in its own AI solutions that might prove more effective given its unique access to proprietary data.

Nevertheless, with fear driving short-term investor decisions and Relx shares trading at a premium valuation, it’s hardly a surprise to see the share price take a beating.

Is everyone wrong?

Contrary to the current narrative, AI’s so far proven to be a tailwind for RELX’s underlying business. At least, that’s the investment thesis of the analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux who recently issued a Buy recommendation for Relx with a 3,905p share price target – 83% ahead of where the stock trades today.

In late 2025, the company launched its Protégé General AI platform – a legal tool that provides far more in-depth research capabilities and data access than Anthropic’s solution. And Kepler highlighted that Relx’s AI-driven software upgrades have already started delivering double-digit increases in client spending on multi-year contracts.

If this thesis proves accurate, the shares could soon see their premium valuation return, making Kepler’s aggressive share price target not so unrealistic.

Of course, this outcome’s not set in stone. Even if Protégé General AI proves to be more powerful, the platform’s also significantly more expensive. And while it may prove essential for complex cases, for more routine legal work, Anthropic’s model may prove more than sufficient, reducing the amount customers need to spend with Relx.

So where does that leave investors?

The bottom line

Looking at RELX’s price-to-earnings ratio today, the stock still trades at an elevated valuation of around 21 times. As such, the stock could have further to fall if investor sentiment remains weak. So while the shares are undoubtedly cheaper than before, they’re still not in bargain territory.

Combining all this with the uncertainty surrounding the future of customer demand, I’m not convinced that investors should consider ‘buying the dip’, so to speak. Instead, I think investors should focus on finding other top stocks to buy right now.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 beaten-down UK share to consider buying today, and 5 I’m shunning for now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones sees light at the end of the tunnel for a hugely popular UK share that's had a rough…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

4 things to remember in February’s nervous stock market!

| Christopher Ruane

As parts of the stock market start to wobble nervously, what should an investor do ? Christopher Ruane recaps a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By February 2027, £10,000 in BP shares could be worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's been another disappointing year for BP shares, and now the board has axed buybacks too. So…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much does it really cost to build a big enough SIPP for retirement?

| Christopher Ruane

For a comfortable retirement, what sort of money might someone need to put in their SIPP? Christopher Ruane explains some…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 1,869 shares in this red-hot penny stock that’s tipped to rise 64% and has a 6% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This penny stock could deliver both capital gains and dividends for investors in the years ahead, if City analysts are…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top-notch ETFs to consider right now for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

One of these EFTs offers a chunky 6.1% dividend yield, while the other gives deep exposure to perhaps the most…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Palantir stock’s crashed 26% already in 2026. Time to buy the dip?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been a brutal few weeks for Palantir stock -- yet the business has been doing brilliantly. What's going…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Passive income doesn’t have to be complicated

| Stephen Wright

The point of passive income is that you don’t have to do anything. But what good is that if you…

Read more »