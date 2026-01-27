Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how investors could target £5,860 in yearly passive income from £5,000 in this overlooked FTSE 250 gem!

Here’s how investors could target £5,860 in yearly passive income from £5,000 in this overlooked FTSE 250 gem!

A powerful passive income engine hidden in the FTSE 250, this overlooked firm could offer far more long-term dividend potential than many investors realise.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Telecom Plus (LSE: TEP) strikes me as one of the FTSE’s most overlooked passive income engines.

While the share price has drifted lower of late, its dividend-yield allure has only strengthened. Resilient cash generation and a business model designed for steady, recurring revenue underpin this.

For investors prioritising passive income over price action, I believe this stock offers a rare blend of yield, stability and long‑term dependability.

So, how much could investors make from it over time?

Rising dividend yield projections

The UK’s only integrated multi-utility provider currently generates a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is nearly double the current average dividend yield of the FTSE 250 of 3.5%.

Moreover, its dividend record has strengthened meaningfully in recent years. In 2022 it was 57p, in 2023 80p, in 2024 83p, and in 2025 94p.

Looking ahead, the consensus forecast of analysts indicates that these will rise again — to 101.4p this year, 110.2p next year, and 118p in 2028. This would generate respective dividend yields of 7.5%, 8.1%, and 8.7% on the current £13.59 share price.

These levels sit firmly in the ultra‑high-yield bracket. This is a rarity across the FTSE indexes, and a key reason why I view the stock as a compelling passive‑income candidate.

How justified are these forecasts?

Rises in a company’s dividends (and share price) are ultimately powered by growth in earnings (or ‘profits’). A risk to these for Telecom Plus is intense competition cutting into its customer growth and squeezing margins.

However, analysts forecast its earnings will grow by an average of 10.3% a year to end-2028. This looks well justified to me, given the firm’s recent results.

The full fiscal-year 2025 figures saw adjusted pre-tax profit climb 8.1% year on year to a record £126.3m. Customer numbers jumped 15% to 1.163m, and the dividend increased 13.3% to the current 94p.

The company also announced a major partnership with TalkTalk. This saw the acquisition of around 95,000 fixed-line and broadband customers to which Telecom Plus can upsell additional utility services.

Management reiterated its medium-term target of 2m customers and continued double-digit growth for the fiscal-year 2026. It did the same for its adjusted pre-tax profit target for 2026 of £132m-£138m (versus £126.3m in 2025).

How much could be made over time?

A £5,000 holding in the firm would make investors £6,897 in dividends after 10 years on the forecast 8.7% yield. This assumes the dividend payout stays at its current level, although it could rise, fall, or remain unchanged.

This also assumes that dividends are reinvested back into the shares to harness the power of ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same basis, after 30 years the dividends received would total £62,358. Including the original £5,000 investment, the holding would be worth £67,358 by then.

At that point, it would be producing a passive annual income of around £5,860 from dividends alone!

My investment view

I already have a holding in the same sector — BT — so buying another might unbalance the risk-reward profile of my portfolio.

Nonetheless, I am trying to convince myself that actually it might be okay to buy it anyway for… well, some reason or another.

For those without this conundrum and looking for a strong ultra-high-yield passive‑income candidate, I think the stock is well worth considering.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

$18.9bn! This British billionaire just smashed the S&P 500 with these stocks

| Ben McPoland

This top investor easily beat the S&P 500 index in 2025, recording the largest hedge fund gain in history. How…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Up 24%! Are National Grid shares the FTSE 100’s newest growth play?

| Mark Hartley

With a falling yield and a climbing price, Mark Hartley questions whether National Grid shares are shifting sides amid a…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

At a 5-year low, are Greggs’ shares now a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

After a volatile few years, Greggs' shares suddenly look cheap again and Harvey Jones examines whether they're worth buying at…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does this growth share have a 42% valuation gap that the market hasn’t woken up to yet?

| Simon Watkins

This growth share is overlooked by much of the market, yet it appears deeply underpriced to fair value and offers…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Disaster averted! But a stock market crash isn’t off the cards yet

| Mark Hartley

Trump may have tabled his recent trade tariff threats for now, but Mark Hartley questions whether a stock market crash…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could aim for £9,039 in annual dividends from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 income share

| Simon Watkins

Improving results and rising payouts mean this FTSE 100 income share could be one of the market’s least‑appreciated dividend income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With zero savings, how you could follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth today

| Harvey Jones

Warren Buffett generated two thirds of his immense wealth after the age of 65. And his simple investment lesson can…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

After rising 64%, is the Lloyds share price on course for 120p?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price has risen by almost two-thirds since early 2025. Can it continue rising? Or is the FTSE 100…

Read more »