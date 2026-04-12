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An 8.4% yield! A dividend growth stock to consider stashing in a SIPP for decades?

James Beard takes a closer look at a stock that’s increased its dividend during 17 of the past 20 years. Does this make it an ideal candidate for a SIPP?

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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There are plenty of high-yielding shares around that I believe are worth considering for inclusion in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). Here’s one that I think could be locked away and forgotten about for years to come.

Who?

With a current (10 April) yield of 8.4%, Legal & General’s (LSE:LGEN) shares are likely to be on the radar of income investors. However, experienced observers of the stock market know that high yields should be treated with caution.

A return nearly three times higher than that offered by the FTSE 100 could be a sign that the City’s expecting a cut. In effect, investors are demanding a premium for the perceived additional risk associated with owning stock in the savings and retirement group.

Personally, I think this is unjustified. Why? Well, history shows that Legal & General has an excellent track record of increasing its payout. Looking back over the past two decades, it kept it unchanged in 2020. It was last cut it in 2009 – the second year in a row — as a result of the global financial crisis. Otherwise, it’s been increases all the way.

Source: company reports

Delving deeper

Of course, history may not be repeated. That’s because dividends are a distribution of profit, which means they can fluctuate in line with earnings. But a closer look at payments over the past two decades is revealing.

Maintaining the payout in 2020 – described as a “pause year” – was understandable given the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. And in 2008, the group reported a huge loss of £37.7bn on its investment portfolio. For context, its current market cap is £14.8bn.

In these circumstances, the group’s directors felt they had no alternative but to reduce its dividend. At the time, the group said financial markets were “left reeling after narrowly avoiding a systematic failure of the banking system and entering one of the sharpest, deepest recessions on record”.

This means that only in the most extreme circumstances has the group cut its dividend in the past 20 years. And during this period, we’ve had other economic downturns, Brexit, and a pandemic.

My view

Of course, there can never be any guarantees. But the group’s dividend looks safe for now. The current ceasefire in the Middle East has probably – if it holds – avoided a 2008-style market meltdown.

In 2025, the group reported a 9% increase in core operating earnings per share. It says it’s on course to increase its next two annual payouts by 2% a year. And it’s launched a £1.2bn share buyback programme.

However, there are a couple of things to keep an eye on. The group has signalled that it has a new target for its Solvency II ratio of 160%-190%. Okay, this is comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 100%. But it’s well below the 217% reported in June 2025.

And it operates in a competitive industry with challenger brands seeking to take market share.

But I think the group’s in pretty good financial shape. It’s continuing to secure a large number of pension schemes to manage from its large pipeline of potential new business. And its retirement division should do well as the State Pension age rises further.

In fact, I think it’s a top income share with an amazing yield that investors could consider.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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