Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » After slumping up to 13%, are these cheap UK shares set to rebound?

After slumping up to 13%, are these cheap UK shares set to rebound?

These UK shares have fallen by double-digit percentages over the last month. Royston Wild explains why they now sit in bargain-basement territory.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

Savvy investors can significantly boost their returns from UK shares at times like these. When stock markets are volatile, companies with incredible long-term potential often fall alongside more vulnerable ones. Picking these up at today’s dirt-cheap prices can deliver mammoth returns over time.

I’ve been searching for UK bargain stocks myself, and three have recently caught my eye: Serabi Gold (LSE:SRB), Crest Nicholson (LSE:CRST), and NCC Group (LSE:NCC).

Serabi Gold

Gold stocks like Serabi Gold have come under pressure as bullion prices have retraced. This particular one’s down 13% over the last month, as a resurgent US dollar has hit gold demand by making it more expensive to buy and hold.

Yet underlying demand for the shiny safe haven remains strong. World Gold Council data shows global holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rose by 61 tonnes in Q1. I’m not surprised.

Gold is traditionally in high demand when inflation rises and geopolitical crises emerge, and so could continue recovering in price. I also expect central bank gold demand to keep rising as institutions diversify away from the dollar.

Investing in mining stocks can be risky given the operational challenges they encounter. But on balance, I think there’s scope for Serabi shares to rebound, helped by its rock-bottom valuation. At 300p, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for 2026 is just 6.1 times.

Crest Nicholson

Those gold-boosting inflationary pressures threaten to have an opposite effect for Crest Nicholson. Housebuilders like this are highly sensitive to interest rates and their impact on buyer affordability.

Accordingly, Crest’s shares have dropped 12% over the last month. But I think this represents an attractive dip buying opportunity to consider. At 110.6p per share, the builder’s P/E-to-growth (PEG) multiple is 0.1 for this financial year (to October 2026).

That’s miles below the value watermark of one. And it remains ultra-low for the following two fiscal years, at 0.3.

I’m confident Crest Nicholson shares could recover steadily over time, driven by rising demand for newbuild properties as the UK population expands. Government plans for 300,000 new homes a year provides an enormous earnings opportunity.

NCC

Tech spending by companies can slump when economic conditions worsen. But have fears over NCC’s future profits been overblown? I think perhaps so — the cybersecurity company’s dropped 11% in value over the last month.

With cyber attacks becoming more numerous and advanced, having software that protects against such threats isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. According to UK Finance, “52% of global organisations report that their average ransomware payout now exceeds their annual cybersecurity budget“.

These figures also suggest enormous growth potential I don’t think is reflected in NCC’s valuation. For the financial year to September, the P/E is just 7.8. The business provides cybersecurity and software assurance services, and is switching to longer-term contracts with recurring revenues to better capitalise on a market that’s booming as companies increasingly digitalise their operations.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the BP share price rally?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price has looked like a one-way bet in recent weeks as oil and gas prices soar but…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Amid geopolitical and AI risks, here’s how I’m positioning my ISA and SIPP in 2026

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon explains how he's allocating capital within his investment accounts and SIPP amid the various risks to the market.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

My game plan for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Markets have been surprisingly resilient during the recent Middle East conflict but we still cannot rule out a stock market…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

1 top growth stock to consider buying after it crashed 59%

| Ben McPoland

This S&P 500 growth stock has fallen off a cliff lately due to AI software fears. Our writer thinks this…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a 35-year-old putting £15 a day into an ISA could end up earning £18k+ of passive income annually!

| Christopher Ruane

A 35-year-old with no ISA but a willingness to invest relatively small sums could one day be earning many thousands…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With the potential to double in 10 years, this could be a dividend stock to consider buying

| James Beard

With a yield of 7.2%, income investors might consider buying this stock. But reinvesting the dividends could deliver even more…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest in the stock market to target a £1,250 monthly second income?

| James Beard

Investing in the stock market can help deliver long-term wealth. But James Beard says it can also be a way…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

How much would someone need in an ISA to aim to treble the current State Pension?

| James Beard

Experts say the State Pension isn’t generous enough to provide a comfortable retirement. James Beard says the stock market could…

Read more »