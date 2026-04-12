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The next Rolls-Royce? This FTSE 100 turnaround story appears overlooked

Dr James Fox believes that FTSE 100 industrial stock Melrose Industries has huge potential, with the market under-appreciating its moat.

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Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
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Cast your mind back four years and Rolls-Royce, today one of the FTSE 100‘s most celebrated turnaround stories, was a company in serious trouble. It was burning cash, drowning in debt — largely because of the pandemic — and its shares were slumping. Today, it carries a market-cap approaching £100bn and an operating margin close to 25%.

The thing is, everyone knows Rolls-Royce. And that’s probably down to the car brand they don’t own.

But not everyone knows Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO). It’s a different company, same script.

Pure-play aerospace

Melrose has spent recent years shedding automotive and other non-core divisions to emerge as a focused aerospace supplier, making advanced components and systems for all major original equipment manufacturers. These include Boeing, Airbus, GE, and Safran. That’s a great list of customers.

The business spans civil and defence markets. Crucially, it holds sole source positions across much of its business — around 70%.

What’s more, these are long-term, often exclusive supply agreements for specific parts on specific aircraft. Once embedded on a programme, Melrose is typically there for the life of that aircraft — often 25-30 years.

The revenue is recurring — the switching costs are enormous, and the barriers to entry are high. It’s exactly the kind of quality business with an embedded structural competitive advantage that made Rolls-Royce so rewarding for patient investors.

The turnaround in numbers

In 2022, Melrose reported an operating loss of £246m on a margin of -8.33%. Full-year 2025 results showed operating profit of £600m and an operating margin of 16.72%. Normalised EPS hit 33.1p last year — up 70% — pointing to the company trading at 16 times earnings.

The dividend’s growing at 20% a year. And the 16 analysts covering the stock have a consensus price target of 693p — more than 30% above today’s price of around 515p.

On an earnings basis, there’s cause to argue it’s still undervalued. Rolls trades at more than double Melrose’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 13.2 times. The price-to-eanrings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.9 is vastly discounted versus many other aerospace/industrial stocks.

The bottom line

Of course, there are risks and concerns. Net debt’s risen to £1.74bn and free cashflow’s only just turning positive. The balance sheet leaves limited room for error if civil aviation demand softens or defence programme timing slips. This is a genuine risk and worth watching closely.

However, the shares are down 22% from their 52-week high, caught in the broader turbulence of the year. For long-term investors, the combination of sole source positions, a transformed margin profile, and the prospect of strong earnings growth from this valuation makes it well worth considering.

And honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it push towards all-time highs later this year, especially if the conflict in the Gulf comes to an end and interest rates continue to push downward.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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