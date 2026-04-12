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Waiting for a stock market crash? Don’t make this fatal mistake!

Investing during a stock market crash can be exceptionally lucrative, but waiting for a disaster that may never come can massively harm portfolio returns.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
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With the stock market turning increasingly volatile in recent weeks, fears are once again rising that a correction or even a full-blown crash could emerge later this year.

At the heart of this renewed pessimism stands the Iran war, which is triggering an energy inflation shock due to the disruption of the flow of oil & gas through the Strait of Hormuz. As such, most central banks have hit pause on their interest rate cutting policies, economic growth forecasts have been slashed, while recession probabilities from institutional analysts are being revised upwards.

With all that in mind, it might sound like a good idea to stay on the sidelines and wait for a market crash to happen before investing any money. But in practice, this might be a critical and costly mistake. Here’s why.

Time in the market vs timing the market

In the short term, the stock market is near-impossible to predict. Unexpected catalysts for rallies and sell-offs can emerge without warning, and it’s why trying to time the market is almost always a losing endeavour.

All too often, investors waiting for disaster to strike often miss the bottom and end up buying shares at higher prices after the recovery has begun.

Looking at the data, analysts have discovered that missing just 10 of the best trading days by trying to time the market would have cut a portfolio’s return in half over the last 30 years. And since the best days are always clustered around the worst, investors who are trying to perfectly time the bottom are at serious risk of missing out.

Instead, the evidence overwhelmingly supports holding through stock market storms and using the volatility to buy more shares at a discount.

Buying opportunities in 2026

Even with higher levels of uncertainty, several UK stocks remain high-conviction picks among institutional investors in April. And among these stands GSK (LSE:GSK) – the UK’s second largest pharmaceutical giant.

In 2025, GSK beat analyst forecasts on almost every metric, with pre-tax profits and core earnings per share charging ahead by double digits. But in 2026, this momentum might be set to accelerate even further.

Management anticipates receiving another two major drug approvals from regulators while also aiming to kick-start 10 new pivotal clinical trials and provide updates for five ongoing major trials as well.

In other words, the business has a lot of potential growth catalysts scattered throughout 2026. And while higher energy costs and economic weakness do create some potential headwinds, healthcare demand’s notoriously resilient to recessions.

That’s why, despite all the recent stock market uncertainty, GSK shares are actually up more than 16% since the start of the year. And according to some institutional analysts, the pharma giant may have further to climb.

Of course, that doesn’t mean GSK’s a risk-free investment. Clinical trial updates aren’t always positive, and regulatory approvals can be fickle. At the same time, with several blockbuster drugs losing their patent protection in the coming years, GSK’s momentum might start to slow.

These are all crucial risks for investors to consider carefully. But for those looking for opportunities to deploy capital in the stock market today, GSK is nonetheless worth a closer look, in my opinion.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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