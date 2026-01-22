Motley Fool Premium
2 FTSE 250 stocks that analysts predict could rise 50% (or more) this year

Jon Smith reviews some FTSE 250 shares that have a strong outlook based on forecasts from analysts. He takes a look at the risks involved.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London, having been in markets for well over a decade. He has contributed over 2,000 articles for The Motley Fool since 2019. Regarding investing style, he specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations. He is a big advocate of the thoughts expressed by Benjamin Franklin in that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest."
Image source: Getty Images

The FTSE 250 is home to a vast array of differnt type of businesses. Even though the index as a whole has done well over the past year, some companies could outperform in the coming year. Based on forecasts from analysts at banks and brokers, here are a couple of potential winners poised to surge.

Ready for departure

The first one is Trainline (LSE:TRN). The stock is down 45% over the past year, which will alarm some investors. Part of this revolves around worries with the UK government’s plan to launch a state-backed rail ticketing platform under Great British Railways. After all, this could erode Trainline’s core market share. However, implementation might be several years away, so I don’t see this as a concern right now.

In terms of forecasts, Deutsche Bank is predicting it could rise to 580p in the coming year. Considering the current share price of 204p, this represents a well over 100% increase. Even when I take the average of the 14 contributors I have access to, it’s a very respectable 381p. This reflects an 87% rally.

Of course, these are just predictions. But the bias is definitely towards the stock moving higher. Part of that comes from the valuation, with the share price move in the past year making it look attractive for value buyers. Further, H1 2025 results from November showed a 14% increase in profits compared with the same period last year. It also revised earnings higher, and expects net ticket sales to rise by 6%-9%.

The business flagged up rising leisure travel and general strength in the UK consumer, which is a great sign for further growth in 2026. I agree that the shadow of the potential state platform will linger, but if anything, it might have caused the stock to become oversold right now.

Time for an extra slice

Another example is Domino’s Pizza (LSE:DOM). In a similar way to Trainline, the stock has been beaten up recently, down 39% over the past year and currently trading at 182p.

Despite this, some analysts remain optimistic about the company’s future. For example, Douglas Jack at Peel Hunt is still predicting the stock to rally to 275p this year. In terms of reasoning, the note said “we believe Domino’s valuation overlooks it having the most profitable franchisees and very large-scale competitive advantages”.

Valuation appears to be the main factor here, with the average target price from 10 contributors at 244p. The stock recently hit its lowest level in a decade, though in some respects the decline is warranted given business conditions. Domino’s revised earnings were lower last summer due to weak demand and rising costs. In a November update, it spoke of a “tough operating environment” that the management team believe could persist into this year.

That remains a risk going forward. However, Domino’s is one of the most recognised pizza brands in the UK. It boasts a strong digital ordering platform, with the brand name giving it pricing power and customer loyalty even in tighter consumer spending periods.

On balance, I think both companies are higher-risk options for investors to consider, but the potential rewards (reflected in the forecasts) could be lucrative.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

