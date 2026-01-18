Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why I bought the dip on this FTSE 250 stock this week

Why I bought the dip on this FTSE 250 stock this week

Despite some uninspiring results, Stephen Wright thinks this FTSE 250 firm with a market value of just £2bn is looking at a potential £39bn opportunity.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 250 housebuilder Vistry (LSE:VTY) fell 8% on Wednesday (14 January) after the firm’s latest update. I can see why, but I’m still optimistic about this one. 

Recent trading has been disappointing, but the company’s long-term competitive position is still intact. So I took the opportunity to add to my investment. 

What’s going on?

At first sight, Vistry’s results for the 12 months leading up to 31 December 2025 look pretty uninspiring. But beneath the surface, I think there are reasons to be positive. 

The company recorded £4.2bn in revenues, which was largely in line with the previous year. And a 2% increase in pre-tax profits isn’t really anything for investors to get excited about.

The big issue is that Vistry managed to sell fewer properties. The number of units sold fell 9% with open market sales down 11% and partner-funded units down 11%. 

While the firm began to move past its accounting difficulties in 2025, it wasn’t a particularly strong year operationally. And that’s why the stock initially fell 8% on Wednesday morning.

Reasons for optimism

The headline numbers weren’t strong, but there were some encouraging signs. The most obvious is that affordable homes completions were up 30% during the second half of the year.

That’s a clear sign that things are moving in the right direction. And the firm’s partnership model helped limit the effects of inflation, which is a key risk for housebuilders.

This didn’t result in higher overall sales, because a number of the company’s partners paused deliveries in order to refinance. That’s a reminder of the risks of Vistry’s partnership model.

Based on what the firm has said, though, these revenues should show up in the next 12 months. And there’s something else investors need to look at for this year as well. 

Affordable homes

The UK is about to set out on a £39bn initiative called the Social and Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) backed by the government. This is set to run between 2026 and 2036. 

Local authorities, housing associations, and other providers are set to apply for subsidies to allow them to build affordable homes. And they’ll need partners to help them achieve this.

Vistry is already a leader in this space, having shifted its focus from building for the open market to partnerships some time ago. So I think they stand to benefit in a big way.

SAHP proposals are expected to be submitted in the next six months or so. And for a company with a market value of £2bn, the potential opportunity could be huge. 

Why I’m buying

I think Vistry’s latest results highlight an important point about the housebuilding industry. There are reasons to be optimistic over the long term, but the near future is hard to predict.

Short-term disruptions in the housing market or with partner funding can create volatility in any given period. But the long-term picture hasn’t really changed.

The UK still has a huge shortage of housing and a strategy for addressing this that I think should benefit Vistry in a big way. That’s why I bought the stock on Wednesday when it fell.

Stephen Wright has positions in Vistry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate enough passive income for a ‘comfortable’ retirement?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

An investment ISA can be a very effective retirement saving account. But how much money do you need to create…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

New to investing? Here’s how to find passive income opportunities

| Stephen Wright

The stock market's a great place to look for passive income opportunities. But there are a few things to keep…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,317 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

I ran the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to earn £2,317 a month, showing how disciplined…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Should I buy this dividend stock with a 7%+ yield?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian takes a closer look at a struggling high-yield dividend stock that could be getting ready for an impressive…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett retires, what have been his best pieces of advice to investors?

| James Beard

After six decades in charge of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett stood down at the end of last year. But what…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

3 brilliant funds for passive income in the UK

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these three funds, an investor could potentially build a well-diversified passive income stream with a very healthy yield.

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Here are the best dividend-focused stocks to buy right now, according to experts

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian highlights a couple of dividend-focused stock picks from institutional analysts that could deliver impressive results in 2026.

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Move over FTSE 100 banks, there’s value in smaller lenders

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has been a big bull on FTSE 100-listed banks in recent years, but now believes investors can…

Read more »