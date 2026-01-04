Here’s the forecast for Rolls-Royce shares in 2026!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the forecast for Rolls-Royce shares as we move into a new year. Surely they can’t go much higher from here?

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have staged one of the most remarkable turnarounds on the UK stock market. And analysts believe the recovery still has ‘some’ legs.

Of the 18 analysts currently covering the shares, 14 rate the stock a Buy or Strong Buy. Meanwhile, only four have it on Hold. None have the stock at Sell.

That level of consensus reflects growing confidence in the company’s earnings power following years of restructuring and operational fixes.

Looking ahead to 2026, forecasts suggest further progress. Consensus estimates point to net profit rising from £2.36bn in 2025 to £2.71bn in 2026, with earnings per share increasing from 28.2p to 32.6p.

Dividends are also expected to grow meaningfully, from 9p to 11p per share. This reinforces the view that Rolls-Royce has moved firmly out of survival mode and into capital-return territory.

That said, expectations are already high. The average analyst price target sits at 1,195.7p, only around 4% above the current share price, suggesting much of the near-term appreciation may already be priced in.

Recent forecast revisions have been modestly positive, with upward tweaks to profit estimates over the past three months, but limited changes to earnings per share assumptions.

In short, analysts expect Rolls-Royce to keep delivering earnings growth into 2026. The challenge for investors is that the stock now needs execution — not just recovery — to drive further share price gains.

The valuation conundrum