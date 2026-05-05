Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to target a £997 monthly income?

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to target a £997 monthly income?

Harvey Jones says a Self-Invested Personal Pension, or SIPP, offers investors terrific tax breaks, especially when matched with another wrapper.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

A SIPP is a brilliant way to generate a second income in retirement. Especially if combined with a Stocks and Shares ISA. So why do they work so well together?

With a Self-Invested Personal Pension, the tax benefits come right at the start, in the shape of upfront tax relief on contributions. Here’s what each £100 invested a SIPP actually costs, depending on your tax bracket:

  • Basic rate 20% taxpayer – £80
  • Higher rate 40% taxpayer – £60
  • Additional rate 55% taxpayer – £55

Better still, 25% of SIPP withdrawals are tax-free. However, the remainder may be subject to income tax. By contrast, there’s no upfront tax relief on an ISA. Instead, all withdrawals are tax-free. Splitting a retirement pot across these two tax wrappers helps investors manage income withdrawals to minimise their tax bills in retirement.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

So how big should your pot be?

Right now, a popular choice is to build a diversified spread of FTSE 100 shares that offer both dividend income and growth. So how much does an investor need to generate a monthly income of £997, which adds up to £11,964 a year?

The answer comes down to the yield on the portfolio. Under the so-called safe withdrawal rate, investors can take 4% of their pot each year, without eating into the underlying capital. If they can generate a 5% yield from a portfolio of higher-yielding FTSE shares, they can get the same income from a smaller pot. They’ll need even less capital with a 6% yield, as this list shows:

  • 4% – £299,100
  • 5% – £239,280
  • 6% – £199,400

I can see some fabulous dividend yields on the FTSE 100 today. One of my favourite income stocks is wealth manager M&G (LSE: MNG), which I hold in my own SIPP.

Should income seekers consider M&G shares?

When I bought it in 2023, the yield was nudging 10%. Sadly, it’s not that high today, but a forward yield of 6.9% is still pretty excellent. So why has it fallen? It’s not due to any cut in the dividends. They’ve been climbing steadily, and the board aims to hike payments by a modest 2% a year. Instead, the yield has been compressed by the rising share price. It’s beaten my highest hopes, up 43% in the last year. Throw in that trailing yield and the total return climbs to 50%.

Investors shouldn’t expect the M&G share price to grow like that every year. This is more of an income play than a growth stock. If the stock market crashes due to Iran, it will take a beating too.

The board also has to keep finding new lines of business to generate the cash required to fund those shareholder payouts. But with a long-term view, I think this is a compelling income and growth opportunity. A spread of high income shares like this one can help investors maximise their passive income, whether in a SIPP or an ISA. Or better still, both.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Should investors consider buying Palantir stock after its stellar earnings?

| Muhammad Cheema

Palantir stock fell today after yesterday’s impressive quarterly earnings results. Muhammad Cheema looks at whether investors should consider buying some.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

A huge opportunity for growth investors looking for stocks to buy in May?

| Stephen Wright

A quality company showing signs of coming out of a cyclical downturn is at the top of Stephen Wright’s list…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£8,580 invested in Rolls-Royce shares shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been suffering from Middle East strife fallout, but analysts aren't being dissuaded from their rosy outlook.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Santander shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland asks whether Santander shares are still worth considering after a blistering hot run over the past three years.

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

National Grid shares: a classic sleep-well stock for uncertain markets?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie analyses National Grid shares and explains why he sees more than just income in a world driven by…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

1 of the best dividend shares to consider as UK dividend forecasts surge!

| Royston Wild

Dividends from UK shares surged 21.1% in Q1. The question is, can London stocks keep paying impressive dividends as earnings…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Ever wondered why some FTSE shares have such high dividend yields?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains that FTSE shares may offer high yields for all sorts of reasons. A high yield can be…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could turn £7,500 into £11,700, according to brokers

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a market-leading FTSE 250 firm trading cheaply and offering a generous dividend yield. What's the catch?

Read more »