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Home » Investing Articles » Could the stock market really crash by 57%?

Could the stock market really crash by 57%?

A group of researchers has outlined a scenario in which AI causes a devastating stock market crash. James Beard explains what he’s doing.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

You don’t need to be Nostradamus to know that the stock market will crash. When? Who knows. But while history tells us that markets frequently fall more than 20% from recent highs, it also provides plenty of evidence to suggest that they are likely to recover to pre-crash levels.

However, could things be different now with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)?

Those of a nervous disposition look away now

Citrini Research recently outlined a scenario (not a prediction) in which more and more jobs are replaced by machines, leading to a fall in wages and a severe recession brought about by a collapse in the mortgage market.

It paints a picture of the S&P 500 falling 57% from its October 2026 peak.

As investors, we still have time to assess how much of our portfolios are built upon assumptions that won’t survive the decade. As a society, we still have time to be proactive.

Citrini Research

Although I’m aware of the risks, I’m not too concerned. Are we going to be stupid enough to let AI ruin our lives in such a way?

However, regardless of whether a crash is going to be caused by AI or not, here’s what I’m doing to try to protect myself should the worst happen.

My strategy centres on a three-pronged approach:

Get ready…

Having some uninvested cash means I can react quickly should any opportunities arise to bag myself a few bargains. And being diversified is important because defensive stocks tend to be less affected by the business cycle.

It’s also important to try and ignore any short-term disruption. During Warren Buffett’s six decades at Berkshire Hathaway there were plenty of slumps, crashes, and corrections. Yet astonishingly, $1 invested in the company in 1964, would have been worth $60,993 at the end of 2025.

The biggest and best?

One stock that I think could be a long-term winner is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Remarkably, of 70 Wall Street analysts covering the stock, 64 give it a Buy rating. Only one is advising its clients to Sell.

Of course, these 64 could be wrong.

It’s likely that a rival chip will emerge. Many well-funded companies, including some household names, are working on their own versions.

And Bloomberg reported in April that up to half of all US data centres planned for 2026 are likely to be delayed. A lack of access to suitable energy infrastructure and equipment shortages are the biggest problems.

However, it’s always worth sitting up and taking notice when there’s near-unanimity of opinion among brokers.

Personally, I think the potential for Nvidia is huge. If the company can achieve (or even get close to) some of the earnings forecasts that I’ve seen, its stock looks remarkably cheap to me. Its new Vera Rubin chip is massively more powerful than its current Blackwell version. And the group’s venture capital arm is investing heavily in “technology visionaries solving complex problems”.

Inevitably, Nvidia would be caught in the fallout from a stock market crash. But over the long term, I’m sure the demand for semi-conductors will rise massively. The company’s been described as the least replaceable in the industry. I agree. That’s why I think it’s a stock to consider.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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