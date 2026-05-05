Motley Fool Premium

We have some exciting news to share! The Motley Fool UK has now become an independent, UK-owned company, led by our long-serving UK management team — Mark Rogers, Chris Nials and Heather Adlington. In practical terms, it’s the same team you know, now fully focused on serving our UK readers and members.

Just as importantly, our approach remains unchanged: long-term, jargon-free, and on your side. We’ll be introducing a new name and brand over the coming weeks — we're very excited to share it with you and embark on this new chapter together!

Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 put in a Cash ISA a decade ago is now worth…

£20,000 put in a Cash ISA a decade ago is now worth…

Cash ISAs are massively popular because of their tax benefits. But could Brits be losing out by not investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA instead?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

Almost 10m people in the UK have a Cash ISA, more than double the 4.1m that hold a Stocks and Shares ISA. Both products offer users total protection from tax, while they also have generous annual cotribution allowances of £20,000.

The ease and security of the cash product make this hugely popular with Brits. But can prioritising savings over investing be a catastrophic mistake for targeting retirement wealth? Let’s take a look.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Cash vs stocks ISAs

One of the big benefits of the Cash ISA is peace of mind. I know that £20k parked in my account is totally safe — even if the bank or building society goes bust, I’ll be able to claim my capital back through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

I also know I’ll receive some kind of positive return on my cash, whether on a fixed or variable rate. With the Stocks and Shares ISA there are no such assurances. Share prices can go down as well as up, affecting my capital. Dividends are never guaranteed, meaning uncertainty over how much passive income I’ll get. It’s also possible I could lose all the capital I hold in a share if it goes bust.

So why do I put almost all my extra cash in the stocks market and not a savings account? Have I gone mad?

Want bigger returns?

Not at all. Well, at least I hope not. My view is that not prioritising the investing ISA would be an act of insanity.

The reason? Over time, Cash ISAs have provided a pretty terrible return compared with investing in the stock market. So much so, in fact, that I feel it could cost me the chance of a comfortable retirement if I’m not careful.

The Cash ISA has delivered an average annual return of 1.21% over the last 10 years, according to Moneyfacts. For the Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s 9.64%. This means £20,000 invested at the start of the period would be worth:

  • £22,571 in the cash product, or
  • £52,242 in the shares product.

Spread that over a longer time period to accelerate compounding, and add in an extra regular monthly investment, and the differences are even larger. This is why I hold around 80% of my portfolio in equities, and the remainder in cash to balance reward and risk.

Here’s my secret weapon

There’s another powerful weapon investors like me have in their arsenal: diversification. The range of shares, trusts, and tracker funds I have to choose from is larger than ever before, enabling me to spread risk even further in my shares ISA.

Take the iShares FTSE 250 ETF (LSE:MIDD). As the name suggests, it provides exposure to all the members of the FTSE 250 UK share index. So investors get access to a wide range of industries and regions (less than 50% of the index’s total profits come just from Britain).

During the last decade, the average annual return here is 5.2%. It means someone could have made three to four times as much profit with this tracker as they would have in a Cash ISA.

The question is, can this iShares product keep outperforming? It might disappoint if broader interest in the UK stock market weakens. Yet it’s soaring right now, up 14.7% over the last year. And it could continue to do so as global investors hunt for quality underpriced shares.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Should investors consider buying Palantir stock after its stellar earnings?

| Muhammad Cheema

Palantir stock fell today after yesterday’s impressive quarterly earnings results. Muhammad Cheema looks at whether investors should consider buying some.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

A huge opportunity for growth investors looking for stocks to buy in May?

| Stephen Wright

A quality company showing signs of coming out of a cyclical downturn is at the top of Stephen Wright’s list…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£8,580 invested in Rolls-Royce shares shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have been suffering from Middle East strife fallout, but analysts aren't being dissuaded from their rosy outlook.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in Santander shares 3 years ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland asks whether Santander shares are still worth considering after a blistering hot run over the past three years.

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

National Grid shares: a classic sleep-well stock for uncertain markets?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie analyses National Grid shares and explains why he sees more than just income in a world driven by…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

1 of the best dividend shares to consider as UK dividend forecasts surge!

| Royston Wild

Dividends from UK shares surged 21.1% in Q1. The question is, can London stocks keep paying impressive dividends as earnings…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Ever wondered why some FTSE shares have such high dividend yields?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains that FTSE shares may offer high yields for all sorts of reasons. A high yield can be…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could turn £7,500 into £11,700, according to brokers

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a market-leading FTSE 250 firm trading cheaply and offering a generous dividend yield. What's the catch?

Read more »