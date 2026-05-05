Andrew Mackie looks at the stock market shift back towards earnings and inflation sensitivity — and what it means for FTSE 100 investors.

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Why the stock market is shifting back to an earnings-driven regime

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Beneath the surface, a subtle shift is taking place in the stock market. Investors are increasingly focusing on near-term earnings and cash flows, rather than distant promises of future growth.

This move back towards an earnings-driven phase means fundamentals such as cash flow strength and balance sheet quality are becoming more important for valuation.

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That shift could have significant implications for the FTSE 100. It’s particularly relevant given its heavy exposure to traditional sectors such as banks, miners, and energy companies.

These industries are closely tied to earnings trends and broader economic conditions, making them more sensitive when market focus turns back towards fundamentals. So is the FTSE 100 now shifting into a more sustained earnings-driven phase?

Market shift

The stock market’s growing focus on earnings reflects a broader shift in the macroeconomic environment. After a long period where low interest rates supported distant growth stories, investors are now operating in a very different backdrop.

Higher inflation, more volatile interest rate expectations, and renewed geopolitical risk have all contributed to a reassessment of valuation. In this environment, future cash flows are being discounted more heavily, which naturally increases the importance of near-term earnings strength.

At the same time, higher-for-longer interest rates have restored the relevance of capital discipline. Companies are once again being judged on their ability to generate cash today, rather than promises of growth further out.

FTSE 100 earnings power in focus

Nowhere is this earnings-driven shift more visible than in its core sectors. Banks, energy companies, and miners all sit at the centre of the index and are highly sensitive to changes in earnings visibility and macro conditions.

Barclays reflects the interest rate and credit cycle, while BP remains closely tied to oil prices and cash flow generation. Both highlight how quickly earnings expectations can shift in the current environment.

But Glencore (LSE: GLEN) stands out. Its earnings have traditionally been driven by cyclical commodity prices, particularly copper. However, that story is beginning to change. Copper is increasingly being viewed as a structural demand metal, driven by the AI build-out, electrification of grids, and long-term industrial demand, while supply remains constrained.

Structural growth

That shift is already starting to change how the business is being positioned. Rather than being treated purely as a cyclical commodities producer, the miner is increasingly being viewed through the lens of earnings durability and long-term demand visibility.

If that narrative holds, it alters how investors think about earnings stability. Instead of being driven solely by short-term commodity cycles, future performance would be underpinned by structurally stronger demand dynamics for copper, zinc, cobalt, and nickel.

The risk is that this transition is not linear. Commodity prices remain volatile, and global growth — particularly in China — still plays a dominant role in short-term earnings outcomes.

The bottom line

Taken together, these shifts point to a stock market that is becoming more focused on fundamentals. Earnings visibility, cash generation, and balance sheet strength are regaining importance after years where sentiment and long-duration growth dominated.

For FTSE 100 investors, that means greater emphasis on business quality and earnings durability, and less tolerance for uncertainty.

In my view, that tilt towards fundamentals is a positive development for a market dominated by cash-generative businesses. It reinforces a more disciplined market backdrop, even amid ongoing economic uncertainty.