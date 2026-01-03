Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 20%, I’ve just bought this battered growth stock! Have I messed up?

Down 20%, I’ve just bought this battered growth stock! Have I messed up?

Discover which FTSE 250 growth stock I’ve just bought for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) — and why I believe it’ll rebound in 2026.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love a good bargain, which is why I’ve just added growth stock Softcat (LSE:SCT) to my portfolio. Down 20% over six months, Softcat’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has tumbled to 19.8 times. This brings it closer to the industry average, and was a drop I thought too good to pass up on.

But ‘catching a falling knife’ can be risky, and an exciting dip-buying opportunity can turn into a nightmare. With this FTSE 250 stock facing cost and competition challenges, have I set myself up for a fall?

Double-digit growth

Growth stock Softcat's recent share price fall
Source: London Stock Exchange

First of all, let’s consider why Softcat’s share price has plummeted since the summer. It’s certainly not because trading’s fallen off a cliff. The tech specialist — which has delivered double-digit annual profit growth for 20 years — has continued to pump out forecast-beating numbers.

Gross profit rose 18.3% in the 12 months to July, driven by a 26.8% improvement in gross invoiced income. It followed October’s blowout statement a month later by reporting further double-digit profit growth for the Q1 of this year.

What could go wrong?

Things haven’t been perfect for the FTSE 250 firm though. Costs have risen rapidly (up 19% in the last financial year), and tough market conditions today are slowing bottom-line growth. Looking ahead, competition’s rising that could hamper future contract wins.

Yet Softcat, in my view, has what it takes to overcome these problem and grow profits, as its impressive earnings record shows. Its expertise spans cloud computing, cybersecurity, infrastructure and AI, giving it multiple ways to capture the ongoing digital revolution.

It has a strong balance sheet too to help it capitalise on this opportunity. It put this to good use by acquiring AI specialist Oakland in April, and further M&As are a possibility.

28% price rise?

Of the 12 analysts with ratings on Softcat shares, eight have slapped a Buy or Outperform rating on the company. Two consider it a Hold, and the same number a Sell.

Encouragingly, the average 12-month price target among this group is £18.27 too, representing a 28% increase from today’s levels.

I’m not the only one who’s seen a possible bargain here. Softcat’s chief financial officer Katy Mecklenburgh has also been snapping up shares, purchasing almost £300,000 worth of stock on 8 December. That’s quite the vote of confidence in Softcat’s future prospects. And she bought shares at £14.60 and £14.57 too, higher than the £14.12 I just bought in at.

Bottom line

While Softcat faces challenges, I believe the company’s share price correction since July more than reflects this. My view is that its reduced valuation reflects its lower growth prospects for the near term, and represented an attractive entry point for me to open a position. Its forward P/E ratio’s now at multi-year lows.

Only time will tell if I’ve made a mistake. But for investors seeking potential recovery shares in 2026, I think this growth stock’s worth serious consideration.

Royston Wild has positions in Softcat Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Softcat Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Demand for these high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares could soar in 2026

| Paul Summers

As interest rates continue to fall, Paul Summers wonders if these top-tier dividend shares could be on many investors' radars…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in income stocks to save £10k a year from dividends

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how income stocks can act to build an investor more savings, and points out an investment…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

What if the stock market crashes in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The stock market is great when it’s going up, but what if it crashes? It’s a good question – but…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,800 a month of passive income?

| Muhammad Cheema

How can an investor aim for £1,800 a month in passive income? Muhammad Cheema explains how this could be possible…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Dividend shares could offer consistent income as interest rates fall in 2026

| Stephen Wright

Lower interest rates usually mean higher share prices. So investors might want to think about buying dividend shares now before…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2023 is worth this now…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares slumped in 2025, losing more than a third of their value despite rising company sales. What's going on…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock is hiding a compelling growth story

| Stephen Wright

In general, real estate investment trusts aren’t known for having strong growth prospects. But this FTSE 100 REIT is a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 beat the S&P 500 in 2025. 3 reasons why UK shares could do it again in 2026

| James Beard

Perhaps surprisingly, UK shares outperformed their American cousins in 2025. But James Beard reckons history could be repeated again this…

Read more »