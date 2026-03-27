Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for last-minute ISA ideas? Check out these UK stocks before April 3

Looking for last-minute ISA ideas? Check out these UK stocks before April 3

Easter bank holidays mean the deadline to put cash into a Stocks and Shares ISA might be closer than UK investors think. Here are some last-minute ideas.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house

Image source: Getty Images

Time is running out for UK investors to add money to their ISAs so they can buy stocks this financial year. The new year starts on April 5, but that’s Easter Day and the stock market isn’t open Good Friday or Easter Saturday.

That means investors only have one week left to get cash into their accounts. But while they don’t have to invest that straight away, there are plenty of interesting opportunities worth considering right now.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Buy the dip?

One potential idea is InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG). Shares in the FTSE 100 hotel chain are down 6% in the last month. 

The main reason is the conflict in Iran, which is disruptive to travel and tourism. And the risk is that it continues longer than expected.

A 6% decline isn’t exactly a crash, but this is an unusually high-quality business. Its low capital requirements make it very attractive.

This comes from not owning the hotels in its system outright. Operating costs get left to local owners who pay to be part of the firm’s network.

It also has an attractive growth pipeline representing 33% of its existing network. And the cost of that expansion should be minimal.

The stock isn’t exactly in deep value territory. But a quality business that’s facing temporary challenges might be worth checking out.

Keeping it simple

A stock that has gone down a lot is Diageo (LSE:DGE). A 54% decline means it’s at a price that would have been unimaginable five years ago.

Since 2021, though, revenue growth has stalled and margins have contracted. That’s due to a number of issues, some of which are still ongoing.

One of these is changes in consumer preferences. And despite having a strategy, Diageo has been slow to react to these.

That, however, is changing. Under Sir Dave Lewis, the firm is looking to use its scale to be more competitive on price. 

It isn’t guaranteed to work, especially with consumer budgets under pressure. But it’s clear that doing the same thing is also risky.

The firm also has plans to improve its balance sheet and simplify its operations significantly. At today’s prices, I think it’s worth a look.

Something a bit different

It’s not uncommon to find real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high dividend yields. But AEW UK REIT (LSE:AEW) is a bit different.

REITs usually focus on securing long leases on properties with high demand to secure reliable income. AEW, however, does the opposite.

Long-term contracts offer stability, but often at the cost of growth. And high demand often leads to more competition from rivals.

Instead, AEW focuses on properties where supply is scarce, limiting choices for tenants. And shorter leases create opportunities to increase rents.

The downside is that if a tenant goes bust, it’s harder to find another one. That’s a risk, but the compensation for it is a 7.7% dividend yield.

It’s an unusual approach, but the firm has an excellent record. So I think it’s one for dividend investors to think about before April 3.

Stocks and Shares ISAs

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA can make a huge difference to long-term returns. But the deadline for adding cash to an account this year is April 3.

If the £20,000 contribution limit isn’t added to an ISA, it can’t be carried over. So this might be the most important time of the year to think about your investing strategy.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How this stock market correction can help boost a second income by 25%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how rising dividend yields across some existing income shares can be seen as an opportunity to grow…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Considering a SIPP? Today’s market could provide an excellent opportunity to start

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the benefits of using a SIPP for retirement, and how current market conditions could offer a…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how to target a £3,854 monthly passive income

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how Stocks and Shares ISA investors can target a huge passive income -- and reveals a top…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: time to create that £1,000-a-month passive income portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons invest for passive income. Dr James Fox believes they should always look to do so when others…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Correction territory: the FTSE 100’s best bargain right now could be…

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has entered correction territory and that could mean it's a good opportunity to buy our favourite stocks…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

1 extraordinary chance to buy this FTSE 100 share?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the US attacked Iran, the FTSE 100 crashed 11.6% from its 2026 high before bouncing back. However, this major…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

The best time to buy stocks? It might be right now

| Stephen Wright

Short-term issues that delay long-term trends create opportunities to buy stocks. And that could be happening right now with a…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Next stock rose 5% and topped the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

Next was the leading FTSE 100 stock today, rising 5%. Our writer takes a look at why and asks if…

Read more »