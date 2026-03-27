Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Correction territory: the FTSE 100’s best bargain right now could be…

Correction territory: the FTSE 100’s best bargain right now could be…

The FTSE 100 has entered correction territory and that could mean it’s a good opportunity to buy our favourite stocks at a cheaper price.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

Melrose Industries (LSE: MRO) is FTSE 100 stock that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. While Rolls-Royce has become the darling of UK investors — rightly so, given its remarkable turnaround — Melrose is a phenomenally compelling investment opportunity at a fraction of the price.

And right now, I think the market is missing it.

It’s rarely been cheaper

The numbers speak for themselves. Melrose currently trades at around 12.4 times forward earnings. That’s not remarkable in isolation — but pair it with a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.9, and the picture changes. A PEG below one generally suggests a stock is undervalued relative to its growth prospects.

But context matters, and industry averages differ depending on things like long-term structural growth trends.

So, compare that to Rolls-Royce, which is trading at 34 times forward earnings with a PEG above two, and Melrose starts to look like a genuine bargain hiding in plain sight.

Recent weakness in the share price stems from two things: a revenue guidance miss for FY26 (lower than the market expected) and broader jitters around the conflict in Iran.

Neither, in my view, justifies the scale of the reaction — the stock was cheap even before February. Analysts agree with the average share price target sitting 41% above the current share price.

Importantly, the company recently confirmed that free cash flow has turned positive after a multi-year transformation programme.

Management called this an inflection point, and the market is already pricing in further improvements ahead. That’s a meaningful milestone for a business rebuilt from the ground up.

This is what a quality stock is all about

If you’re not familiar with Melrose, it designs, manufactures, and maintains components for aircraft engines and airframes.

The engine of Melrose’s long-term case is civil aerospace, which accounts for around 65% of revenues. The rest is military.

But the business model isn’t just about selling components, the company holds long-term engine partnership agreements that lock in recurring aftermarket revenue each time an engine goes in for overhaul.

For me, civil aviation is a strong long-term growth market with the global middle class growing steadily, compounding trends such as the inelasticity of demand for leisure travel.

Defence adds another angle. Airframe revenues in that segment rose 15% in 2025, riding a structural uplift in global defence budgets that shows few signs of easing.

Across both commercial and military markets, Melrose has exposure to roughly 90% of engines globally. Most importantly, it holds sole-source positions on around 70% of its products. That’s a real sign of quality and a competitive moat that translates into genuine pricing power over the long run.

Source: created with Claude

Like everything, however, there are risks worth watching. A prolonged conflict in the Middle East coupled with higher oil prices will likely mean fewer planes in the air and lower overhaul requirements in the near term. For all involved, let’s hope that it comes to a conclusion soon.

The bottom line

At current prices, Melrose looks like one of the more attractively valued growth stocks in the FTSE 100.

A low PEG ratio, a cash flow inflection, and long-duration structural support make for a very compelling combination. I absolutely believe investors should consider this stock.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How this stock market correction can help boost a second income by 25%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how rising dividend yields across some existing income shares can be seen as an opportunity to grow…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Considering a SIPP? Today’s market could provide an excellent opportunity to start

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the benefits of using a SIPP for retirement, and how current market conditions could offer a…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Looking for last-minute ISA ideas? Check out these UK stocks before April 3

| Stephen Wright

Easter bank holidays mean the deadline to put cash into a Stocks and Shares ISA might be closer than UK…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how to target a £3,854 monthly passive income

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how Stocks and Shares ISA investors can target a huge passive income -- and reveals a top…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: time to create that £1,000-a-month passive income portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons invest for passive income. Dr James Fox believes they should always look to do so when others…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

1 extraordinary chance to buy this FTSE 100 share?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the US attacked Iran, the FTSE 100 crashed 11.6% from its 2026 high before bouncing back. However, this major…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

The best time to buy stocks? It might be right now

| Stephen Wright

Short-term issues that delay long-term trends create opportunities to buy stocks. And that could be happening right now with a…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Next stock rose 5% and topped the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

Next was the leading FTSE 100 stock today, rising 5%. Our writer takes a look at why and asks if…

Read more »