Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Considering a SIPP? Today’s market could provide an excellent opportunity to start

Considering a SIPP? Today’s market could provide an excellent opportunity to start

Mark Hartley breaks down the benefits of using a SIPP for retirement, and how current market conditions could offer a good entry point.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

A Self-invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one of the most powerful ways for UK investors to build a retirement pot. The government tops up your contributions and your money can grow free of capital gains and dividend tax.

That’s highly attractive — so long as you’re comfortable leaving the cash untouched until later life.

SIPP vs Stocks and Shares ISA

To repeat, both SIPPs and Stocks and Shares ISAs let your investments grow without paying capital gains tax or dividend tax, but the big difference is how tax works going in and coming out.

With a SIPP, you get tax relief on contributions at your income tax rate. A basic‑rate payer only needs to put in £80 for £100 to be invested. In exchange, the money’s locked up until at least age 55. Withdrawals in retirement beyond the usual 25% tax‑free lump sum are taxed as income.

An ISA is the opposite: no tax relief on the way in, but withdrawals are completely tax‑free and you can access the money whenever you like.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Why now could be a good moment

Soon, a new tax year will begin, meaning a fresh SIPP allowance. At the same time, the FTSE 100 has recently pulled back by around 10% from record highs. The dip means quality companies are trading cheaper than they were just a few weeks ago. For a retirement investor with a 20-30-year time horizon, short‑term dips shouldn’t be feared.

Historically, markets have tended to recover from setbacks and go on to make new highs over long periods, even if the path’s bumpy.

One stock on my radar

Many FTSE 100 names such as Airtel Africa and Glencore have already enjoyed strong growth and now trade on high earnings multiples. In Gencore’s case, over 230 times earnings. They may still do well, but near‑term growth could be limited.

Informa (LSE: INF) looks a bit different. The group runs events, data services and academic publishing, and in 2024 it delivered record revenue of about £3.6bn. Adjusted earnings per share have kept growing, but 2025 statutory earnings fell sharply due to heavy non‑cash amortisation and other charges. Subsequently, its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio looks extreme, in the high hundreds.

On the road to recovery?

Looking ahead, consensus forecasts for Informa point to recovering earnings, leaving the shares on a far more down‑to‑earth forward multiple around 12.5.

Some investors worry that artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt parts of Informa’s data and academic businesses. Others see AI as a tool to make its events and information products more valuable.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan both rate the stock Overweight, with targets comfortably above today’s share price around 740p. Wider consensus 12‑month targets eye prices in the 900p-1,000p area — a potential 40%-43% gain.

But forecasts are never set in stone and the risks are evident. Event spending can drop in a recession, academic budgets are under pressure, and any disappointment on AI or earnings could keep the shares volatile.

A balanced SIPP portfolio

For UK investors thinking about a SIPP, Informa’s worth considering. But it should sit alongside steadier dividend payers and defensive stocks.

A mix of income, growth and defensive stocks are a popular way to limit risk. Dividends provide ongoing cash flow, while growth shares aim to lift the value of the pot over time.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in Airtel Africa Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and Informa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How this stock market correction can help boost a second income by 25%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how rising dividend yields across some existing income shares can be seen as an opportunity to grow…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Looking for last-minute ISA ideas? Check out these UK stocks before April 3

| Stephen Wright

Easter bank holidays mean the deadline to put cash into a Stocks and Shares ISA might be closer than UK…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how to target a £3,854 monthly passive income

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how Stocks and Shares ISA investors can target a huge passive income -- and reveals a top…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Stock market correction: time to create that £1,000-a-month passive income portfolio?

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons invest for passive income. Dr James Fox believes they should always look to do so when others…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Correction territory: the FTSE 100’s best bargain right now could be…

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has entered correction territory and that could mean it's a good opportunity to buy our favourite stocks…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Dividend Shares

1 extraordinary chance to buy this FTSE 100 share?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the US attacked Iran, the FTSE 100 crashed 11.6% from its 2026 high before bouncing back. However, this major…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

The best time to buy stocks? It might be right now

| Stephen Wright

Short-term issues that delay long-term trends create opportunities to buy stocks. And that could be happening right now with a…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Here’s why Next stock rose 5% and topped the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

Next was the leading FTSE 100 stock today, rising 5%. Our writer takes a look at why and asks if…

Read more »