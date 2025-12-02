Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Up 200% with a P/E below 12! Can the Barclays share price keep defying gravity?

Up 200% with a P/E below 12! Can the Barclays share price keep defying gravity?

The Barclay share price has flown to the stars but it still looks pretty good value, says Harvey Jones. He examines whether its growth trajectory can continue.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price is a work of wonder. It’s up 200% over five years and 80% in the last 12 months. Right now it seems unstoppable, jumping another 7% in the week after the Budget spared the big FTSE 100 banks a new windfall tax on profits. How long can the excitement last?

Given the mighty rally investors might expect Barclays shares to be overpriced, but the price-to-earnings ratio is a modest 11.9, comfortably below today’s FTSE 100 average of around 17. True, it was only at six or seven just a couple of years ago, but it’s still pretty cheap.

Soaring FTSE 100 sector

The price-to-book sits at roughly 0.78. I remember the days when it was 0.4, but it still doesn’t look over valued. Investors who’ve missed out on the stellar Barclays rally may still have a buying opportunity. Should they take it?

Barclays clung onto its investment banking arm during the financial crisis, giving it exposure to US markets that rivals don’t have. That adds a bit of bite in the good times, but adds a layer of risk in trickier times. The board looks ready to snap up other opportunities Stateside, recently agreeing to buy US consumer-loan platform Best Egg for $800m. Nice to see it on the acquisition trail after years of post-financial crisis retrenchment.

On 22 October, Barclays posted a 7% fall in Q3 profit to £2bn, mostly due to a higher £235m provision relating to the motor finance scandal, taking the total impairment to £325m. Yet even here it got lucky, with far less exposure than rival Lloyds Banking Group.

The underlying growth story looks intact, with Barclays on track to record its best ever year in 2025, with pre-tax likely to beat the £8.4bn it made in 2021, according to AJ Bell. Barclays also surprised and delighted investors with a $500m share buyback.

Its trailing dividend yield is disappointing at 1.93%, that’s down to two factors. First, the shares have done so well, driving the yield down. Second, the board prefers to reward investors primarily through buybacks. In total, it plans to return at least £10bn of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, which is pretty generous.

Big banks are all doing well

There are risks. The UK economy is struggling while the US skirts recession. Slower global growth generally could knock its investment banking and corporate divisions.

Also, the big banks have done well across the board lately, boosted by higher inflation and interest rates. This has increased their net interest income, which measures the difference between what they pay savers and charges borrowers. At Barclays, this is forecast to hit £12.6bn this year.

However, the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England are both expected to cut interest rates in December, and several more times next year, and that could squeeze margins and profits. Yet I still think Barclays shares could continue their climb, albeit at a slower pace, and are worth considering today.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

High flying easyJet women bring daughters to work to inspire next generation of women in STEM
Investing Articles

Down 12% in 2025, is the easyJet share price set to rebound?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has been losing altitude this year. But our writer sees a possible mismatch between the share…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

7 epic income shares to target a £1,720 passive income in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Discover the five-star portfolio of income shares Royston Wild believes could deliver large and reliable dividends next year and beyond.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is a dividend cut coming for Diageo shareholders?

| Stephen Wright

Does a new CEO with a reputation for drastic action mean passive income investors need to reconsider Diageo shares as…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Can you turn £1,000 into £708,548 by investing in the stock market?

| Stephen Wright

A 9.8% annual return has been achievable in the stock market in the past. But what do investors have to…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares have had a great 2025. Can it last?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 has had a strong performance so far in 2025. Our writer weighs what might happen next --…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »