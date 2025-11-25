Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 7.5% dividend yield: could this FTSE 250 stock be the passive income king of 2026?

7.5% dividend yield: could this FTSE 250 stock be the passive income king of 2026?

Andrew Mackie explains why this FTSE 250 dividend payer may offer a rare mix of income and capital growth for patient, long-term investors.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors hunting for high-income opportunities often overlook the FTSE 250, wary of the index’s mid-cap volatility. Yet for those investors willing to dig a little deeper, there are many constituents that have proven business models. And don’t forget some will eventually be promoted to the premium FTSE 100. Could this stock be one of them?

Stock under pressure

Despite rising 62% since April, Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN) remains 67% below its 2015 highs. The culprits are structural challenges in its Adviser division and the long-term shift in asset management from traditional active funds to passive strategies.

Today, more than half of all global capital is invested in index funds or ETFs, many tracking the S&P 500 – especially the so-called Magnificent 7 stocks. This trend has made life tougher for traditional active managers that rely on differentiated strategies to attract clients.

The asset manager’s historical strength has been in emerging markets, particularly Asian equities. Unfortunately, this sector has lagged in recent years, weighed down by economic slowdowns in China and the fallout from its housing market crisis.

Fund outflows

The Adviser division has been the main source of pressure on the stock, but recent results show a clear improvement.

In H1, net outflows totalled £900m – still significant, but 55% lower than the same period last year. The trend continued into Q3, where quarterly outflows halved to £500m, reflecting steady progress over the last several quarters.

Two key initiatives are driving the turnaround. First, the fund portfolio was repriced to improve competitiveness, particularly against low-cost alternatives. Second, investments in client experience, including an improvement in service levels, are helping retain and attract independent financial advisers (IFAs).

The division now serves nearly half of all UK IFAs. With strategic pricing and stronger client relationships, the business is clearly on a path to stabilise flows and rebuild this core segment into a sustainable, long-term growth driver.

Interactive investor

Bucking the broader market trend, interactive investor (ii) has become the group’s hidden star, driving growth while other divisions face pressure.

Retail investor interest is surging, with total customer numbers rising 14% year on year to 492,000, including around 20,000 from its recent Jarvis acquisition. SIPP accounts have hit a record 98,000, up 29%, showing growing demand for self-directed retirement solutions.

Activity is booming. In Q3, daily average trades jumped 43% to 26,600, while assets under management and administration rose 20% to £93bn from a year earlier. With growth like this, it’s little wonder that ii has quickly become a serious challenger to Hargreaves Lansdown in the direct-to-consumer market.

Passive income star

Recovery in the Adviser division, coupled with surging momentum at ii, helps explain why the dividend remains well supported. With a headline-grabbing yield of 7.5%, the shares continue to offer a sizeable income distribution while the business works to stabilise and expand its core divisions.

Dividend growth is unlikely before 2027. Yet I calculate that an investment could more than triple over the next 15 years, assuming 2% annual share price growth and a 2% increase in dividends after 2027. Reinvesting payouts creates a compounding effect that magnifies long-term returns.

This combination of yield and improving fundamentals helps explain why the shares continue to attract my attention. Even so, they sit within a broader landscape of options across the market, many of which also offer potential for income-focused investors to consider.

Andrew Mackie has positions in aberdeen. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Down 12% in weeks, has the Rolls-Royce share price started a downwards slide?

| Christopher Ruane

After the Rolls-Royce share price fell in recent weeks, could there be more to come? Or might this be a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Fancy up to £1,740 passive income in 2026? These income stocks could deliver it

| Royston Wild

Looking to build a passive income portfolio for the New Year? Here are five top income stocks to consider for…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

3 shares the Autumn Budget could move

| Christopher Ruane

With many investors' eyes on the Autumn Budget due to be delivered tomorrow, our writer discusses what it could potentially…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

This AI-adjacent FTSE 100 stock could be good to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Which picks could fuel growth in an ISA? I think this FTSE 100 stock might do the trick as it…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Lloyds’ share price could sink without trace in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price has significantly outperformed the broader FTSE 100 index in 2025. Is it time for a sharp pullback?

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

With its 9.9% dividend yield, is this FTSE 250 a possible bargain – or value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane owns a FTSE 250 share with a percentage dividend yield on the cusp of double digits. Might that…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

The Autumn Budget looms — but this FTSE 250 stock could be a quiet winner

| Ben McPoland

Grim sentiment around the Autumn Budget isn’t helping UK firms. But one firm is quietly getting stronger, and its share…

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Investing Articles

Could these FTSE 100 bargain shares bounce back in December?

| Royston Wild

Discover which three FTSE 100 stocks our writer Royston Wild believes could bounce higher during a potential Santa Rally.

Read more »