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Yielding 7.5%, these 3 FTSE 250 dividend shares are a passive income investor’s dream

Mark Hartley breaks down a basic method of identifying FTSE 250 companies that could make good additions to a long-term passive income portfolio.

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Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
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For income investors looking for high-yielding dividend shares, the FTSE 250 can be a useful hunting ground. Being more established than speculative penny stocks, these companies are more likely to be profitable and cash-generative. Plus, they’re often cheaper and have lower overheads than blue-chips, so many can offer punchier yields.

Because they’re smaller, they often use generous payouts to attract new investors and support their share prices. That can work well, but it also raises the risk of a dividend cut if profits or cash flow fall short. So it’s critical to check the company’s track record and how well the dividend is covered.

Three names that caught my eye recently are MONY Group, B&M European Retail (LSE: BME) and Aberdeen Group. Between them, their average yield comes in at around 7.5%, more than double the FTSE 250’s overall average. That could give a serious boost to an income-focused portfolio.

Here’s why I think they’re good picks to consider.

Highest yield, stretched coverage

Offering the highest yield of the three at 7.8%, MONY Group’s supported by a 19-year payment record. Its earnings cover the dividend by 82.4%, which is tighter than I’d like but still adequate, in my view.

Cash coverage of 1.7 times tells me the business is turning enough profit into cash to fund the payout, though there isn’t a huge margin for error. The main risk here is a downturn in trading or rising costs squeezing that cushion and forcing management to reset expectations.

Moderate yield, strong coverage

B&M European Retail brings a 7.5% yield to the table, backed by 11 years of dividends. That’s shorter than MONY’s history, but still a decent track record for a retailer.

Payouts only make up 53.2% of earnings, which is excellent, and is further backed by cash coverage of 2.1 times.

What’s particularly attractive about BME right now is the low valuation. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only 7 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.32, it looks very cheap. That adds significant price growth potential to the mix.

The obvious risk is the consumer backdrop: if inflation picks up again or real wages come under pressure, shoppers may rein in spending and hurt profits. Retail is also highly competitive, so any misstep on pricing or stock could dent performance.

Lower yield, best track record

Aberdeen Group has the lowest yield of the trio, at 7.3%, but it combines that with excellent safety indicators. It boasts a 20-year payment history, with earnings coverage of 67.4% and cash coverage of 2.3 times.

That mix of longevity and strong cash support makes the payout look highly reliable. But asset managers can be sensitive to market swings and investor sentiment. A sharp fall in markets, or sustained outflows from its funds, could still threaten future payments.

Final thoughts

For investors targeting sustainable income, this 7.5%-yielding mini-basket is an example of how to identify promising mid-cap stocks. On balance, I think all three shares offer attractive income potential, with different trade-offs between yield and safety.

As always, it’s best to spread investments across various sectors to avoid relying on any single dividend. I’m also interested in a few FTSE 100 shares that could add a level of defensiveness.

Mark Hartley has positions in Mony Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Mony Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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