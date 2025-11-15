Member Login
If an investor puts £1,667 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here's what they could have in 10 years…

Zaven Boyrazian looks at how a Stocks and Shares ISA can help build long-term wealth and a stock that could beat the market over the next five years.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most powerful tools in a British investor’s wealth-building arsenal. These accounts provide access to a wide range of UK and international investments, including stocks, funds, and trusts, among others. But most excitingly, any dividend or capital gain can be enjoyed entirely tax-free.

Even if an ISA reaches seven-figure territory, all of this wealth can be reinvested or spent to fund a lavish lifestyle, all without HMRC sticking its fingers into the pot.

That’s why maximising the £20,000 annual ISA allowance is so crucial. But how much money can investors earn in 10 years if they use up their entire allowance?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Exploring wealth-building potential?

Investing £20,000 across the year translates into a £1,667 lump sum investment each month. Not many individuals have the financial flexibility to allocate this much money towards investments each payday. But luckily, even with a smaller lump sum like £500, there’s still substantial tax-free wealth that can be unlocked.

On average, the UK stock market generates an annualised return of 8% a year. So let’s assume an investment portfolio matches this. How much money could be made after a decade of compounding?

Monthly ISA DepositTotal DepositsPortfolio ValueProfit
£250£30,000£45,736£15,736
£500£60,000£91,473£31,473
£750£90,000£137,209£47,209
£1,000£120,000£182,946£62,946
£1,667 (Max Out ISA)£200,040£304,971£104,931

Achieving higher returns

The prospect of having close to a third of a million without having to do any work for it is quite exciting. But by putting in a bit more effort, the results can be drastically improved.

In fact, earning just an extra 3% a year could add close to £17,000 for those investing just £500 each month. And for investors maxing out their ISA allowance, the extra gains are closer to £60,000.

Of course, finding the right stocks capable of generating that extra 3% is where the challenge lies. So which stocks should investors be considering for their portfolios right now?

A potential contender to consider

There are a lot of promising enterprises to explore in the UK. But one business that I think shows tremendous promise over the next decade is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO).

Within the confines of the aerospace & defence sector, Melrose serves as a critical piece of the value chain, supplying essential parts and engine components needed for close to 70% of all aircraft around the world.

Due to recent restructuring, the financials of this business have gotten pretty complicated. But this process is nearing completion. And with it, margins have drastically improved over the last five years. So much so that free cash flow generation is on track to return to positive territory with a bang, surpassing £100m by the end of 2025.

Operational improvements combined with new growth projects have put the business on a path to expand its free cash flow to £600m by 2029, backed by £5bn in revenue.

Combining this with a still-modest valuation opens the door to market-beating returns. But there are risks to consider carefully.

Aerospace is a notoriously cyclical sector. Demand for new components is highly correlated with air travel and flight hours. As such, if travel demand suffers due to economic weakness, Melrose will indirectly feel the pinch, potentially resulting in the company missing its ambitious medium-term targets.

Nevertheless, management has defied a lot of expectations so far. And with continued strong performance, I think this UK stock is worth a closer look by ISA investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

