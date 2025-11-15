Zaven Boyrazian looks at how a Stocks and Shares ISA can help build long-term wealth and a stock that could beat the market over the next five years.

If an investor puts £1,667 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have in 10 years…

The Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most powerful tools in a British investor’s wealth-building arsenal. These accounts provide access to a wide range of UK and international investments, including stocks, funds, and trusts, among others. But most excitingly, any dividend or capital gain can be enjoyed entirely tax-free.

Even if an ISA reaches seven-figure territory, all of this wealth can be reinvested or spent to fund a lavish lifestyle, all without HMRC sticking its fingers into the pot.

That’s why maximising the £20,000 annual ISA allowance is so crucial. But how much money can investors earn in 10 years if they use up their entire allowance?

Exploring wealth-building potential?

Investing £20,000 across the year translates into a £1,667 lump sum investment each month. Not many individuals have the financial flexibility to allocate this much money towards investments each payday. But luckily, even with a smaller lump sum like £500, there’s still substantial tax-free wealth that can be unlocked.

On average, the UK stock market generates an annualised return of 8% a year. So let’s assume an investment portfolio matches this. How much money could be made after a decade of compounding?

Monthly ISA Deposit Total Deposits Portfolio Value Profit £250 £30,000 £45,736 £15,736 £500 £60,000 £91,473 £31,473 £750 £90,000 £137,209 £47,209 £1,000 £120,000 £182,946 £62,946 £1,667 (Max Out ISA) £200,040 £304,971 £104,931

Achieving higher returns

The prospect of having close to a third of a million without having to do any work for it is quite exciting. But by putting in a bit more effort, the results can be drastically improved.

In fact, earning just an extra 3% a year could add close to £17,000 for those investing just £500 each month. And for investors maxing out their ISA allowance, the extra gains are closer to £60,000.

Of course, finding the right stocks capable of generating that extra 3% is where the challenge lies. So which stocks should investors be considering for their portfolios right now?

A potential contender to consider

There are a lot of promising enterprises to explore in the UK. But one business that I think shows tremendous promise over the next decade is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO).

Within the confines of the aerospace & defence sector, Melrose serves as a critical piece of the value chain, supplying essential parts and engine components needed for close to 70% of all aircraft around the world.

Due to recent restructuring, the financials of this business have gotten pretty complicated. But this process is nearing completion. And with it, margins have drastically improved over the last five years. So much so that free cash flow generation is on track to return to positive territory with a bang, surpassing £100m by the end of 2025.

Operational improvements combined with new growth projects have put the business on a path to expand its free cash flow to £600m by 2029, backed by £5bn in revenue.

Combining this with a still-modest valuation opens the door to market-beating returns. But there are risks to consider carefully.

Aerospace is a notoriously cyclical sector. Demand for new components is highly correlated with air travel and flight hours. As such, if travel demand suffers due to economic weakness, Melrose will indirectly feel the pinch, potentially resulting in the company missing its ambitious medium-term targets.

Nevertheless, management has defied a lot of expectations so far. And with continued strong performance, I think this UK stock is worth a closer look by ISA investors.