Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

Why the Rolls-Royce share price fell in October

Jon Smith explains why the Rolls-Royce share price struggled last month and flags up November as being a key month for investors to be aware of.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the course of October, the Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price fell 1%. This might not seem like a lot, but given the 118% rise over the past year, having four weeks without a rally is somewhat unusual. Here’s why the stock struggled to push higher and what could happen from here.

Caution ahead of results

The next set of financial results for the company is due out next week. After a year of stellar performance and upgraded guidance earlier in 2025, I feel investors are becoming more cautious about whether the company can sustain that momentum. In some ways, it reminds me of Nvidia. The excitement from investors and the high bar of expected growth for Nvidia mean it’s harder for the stock to rally even after posting some excellent results.

Therefore, I believe some of the stagnation in Rolls-Royce shares in October stemmed from the perception that much of the positive news leading up to the earnings had already been factored into the price. In other words, there was a lack of demand to buy more of the stock as it already reflects an optimistic outlook.

Valuation concern

Another reason for the move in October may be concerns about the company’s valuation. The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 57. This is over triple the average P/E ratio of the FTSE 100.

I’m not saying that October marked the end of the rally for the stock, but there will come a time when investors will take a breather. Last month, I think some investors decided to book profits and sell the stock, which is entirely fine. The move is natural and healthy, as part of a longer-term trend for the stock. No share price can simply go up every single day. Periods of time when the stock falls modestly are ok and don’t need to be a source of panic.

The direction from here

In terms of the period through to the end of the year, I think a lot will depend on the financial results released shortly. However, over the coming year, there are several reasons why the rally could continue.

For example, the multi-year transformation plan is ongoing. Sure, it has already yielded some results. Yet the company could still have further profit margin expansion ahead, particularly in the civil aerospace and power systems segments. Let’s not forget that the civil aerospace division benefits directly from global long-haul air travel demand, which remains on an upward trend post-pandemic.

The business also recently started paying out dividends again. The current dividend yield of 0.51% isn’t much to shout about. But if more income gets paid out and this rises, the stock could be bought by dividend investors. This could add further support for the price, as it’s not just buyers looking for growth shares who would be interested.

The bottom line for me is that October was likely a temporary blip for the share price. Indeed, this could continue through to the end of the year, but I still believe the long-term future is bright for Rolls-Royce. Therefore, I think any further dip in the coming weeks could be an opportunity for investors to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Up 63%! This under-achieving FTSE 100 stock has just skyrocketed – what happened?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned his back on this beaten down FTSE 100 company, and now it's flying to the stars. Is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesco share price is past its sell-by date and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a bit of fun by asking ChatGPT whether the Tesco share price can continue its recent brilliant…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Revealed! The FTSE 100’s top dividend yields for November 2025

| John Fieldsend

With the FTSE 100 at record highs, many investors might be wondering what the best dividends are on the index.…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s risen over 150% in 12 months. And there could be more to come

| James Beard

James Beard takes a close look at the third-best-performing FTSE 100 stock over the past year. And he thinks the…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Shell’s share price looks a bargain to me anywhere under £64.63 following Q3 results

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has jumped 25% from April, and rose again on its Q3 results. But price and value are…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is heading towards 100p. Could the rally last?

| James Beard

After a long period in the doldrums, Vodafone’s share price is on the up. James Beard considers whether changed investor…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares continue to take off, but how much higher can the FTSE 100 giant go? Zaven Boyrazian breaks down…

Read more »

A hiker and their dog walking towards the mountain summit of High Spy from Maiden Moor at sunrise
Investing Articles

The S&P 500 has more than doubled, but I’m still buying top-notch UK stocks

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The S&P 500 has surged since 2020, but with valuations getting stretched, Zaven Boyrazian is looking to buy strong UK…

Read more »