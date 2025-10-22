Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With share prices near record highs, I’m looking to Warren Buffett for ideas

With share prices near record highs, I’m looking to Warren Buffett for ideas

A decade ago, Warren Buffett bought shares in farm equipment company John Deere in an agricultural downturn. And Stephen Wright has a similar idea.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Black father holding daughter in a field of cows

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett’s approach to investing involves focusing on quality companies that are out of favour. With stocks close to record highs, I’m looking to do something similar.

Just over a decade ago, his investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway, bought a big stake in farm equipment firm John Deere in an agricultural downturn. And my latest idea is along these lines.

Buffett’s investment

Between 2012 and 2016, Berkshire bought just over 7% of Deere’s outstanding shares. This was at a time when weak crop prices were weighing on the industry. 

In many ways, this was a classic Buffett investment – shares in a quality business trading at a discount because of temporary issues. But things didn’t go entirely to plan. Crop prices took a long time to recover, staying in a prolonged downcycle until around 2020. And this was long enough for Berkshire to give up on its investment.

This shows that investments are never guaranteed to work, even for the best in the business. But I’m looking at a similar idea for my portfolio at the moment.

Secular growth

The stock I’m looking at is CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH). Like Deere in 2012, it’s a farm equipment manufacturer that’s trading at a discount as crop prices have fallen. 

This idea didn’t work well a decade ago. But I think the rise of automation in agriculture means an investment now isn’t just about waiting for a cyclical rebound.

With no traffic around, it’s much easier to make a self-driving tractor than a self-driving car. And CNH is looking for this part of the business to account for 10% of sales by 2030.

Source: CNH Q2 Results Presentation

That’s double the current level and the company expects this to mean margins in its agriculture business increase from around 8% to 16%. Other things being equal, that means profits should double.

Out-of-favour valuation

The stock’s trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 14. That’s well below the S&P 500 average and based on earnings that are down due to lower crop prices.

The company has a lot of debt on its balance sheet and this creates risk, especially if interest rates don’t fall as expected. But this isn’t necessarily as straightforward as it seems.

Around 80% of the firm’s debt is matched by financing receivables. In other words, it’s cash that the firm borrows and lends to customers to help them finance their purchases. 

If CNH’s customers keep up with their debt obligations, I don’t expect its debts to be an issue. And if they don’t, it can repossess the equipment used as collateral to offset the losses.

Finding stocks to buy

In a 2022 interview, Todd Combs – a Berkshire investor – set out three things Buffett looks for in a stock to buy. And I think CNH might meet all of them. 

The first is a forward P/E ratio below 15. The second is a 90% chance of higher earnings in five years, and the third is a 50% chance of growing profits at 7% a year. 

The rise of automation in the farming industry should generate durable growth. And with agricultural commodities at unusually low levels, I’m looking to take advantage.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

After the Fresnillo share price crash, is this FTSE 100 stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Andrew Mackie

The Fresnillo share price has fallen sharply, but with silver still near an all-time high, this writer believes the FTSE…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

2 world-class stocks to consider buying for an ISA today 

| Ben McPoland

Searching for international stocks to buy? Our writer reckons this pair are worth bearing in mind as options for a…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Diageo share price has been shaken – but could value now be hiding in plain sight?

| Andrew Mackie

The Diageo share price has slumped, but Andrew Mackie believes that brand strength and global reach could make today’s weakness…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

These 3 household-name UK stocks have plunged 30% in a year! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three FTSE 100 stocks that have had a really rough ride lately, and examines whether they're…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

With a yield of 7.3%, is it time to consider ITV shares?

| James Beard

The price of ITV shares fell today (22 October) after a major shareholder halved its stake. James Beard looks at…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

7% dividend yield! Are passive income investors sleeping on this top stock?

| Ken Hall

Shares in Mondi (LSE:MNDI) have been sliding lower, but a 7% dividend yield could be enough for passive income investors…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the 5 best UK shares to consider buying today and it came up with this… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones turned to artificial intelligence to help guide his search for top UK shares. The results were enlightening in…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

2 pieces of advice from Warren Buffett about stock market bubbles

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through problems with rising valuations but looks to Warren Buffett for advice on what actions to take…

Read more »