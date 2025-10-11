Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

£5,000 of savings? Here’s how to try and turn it into £158 of passive income a month

By taking a long-term approach and using the cash generation potential of large blue-chip companies, our writer thinks the passive income could flow!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One way to earn passive income is to put money into blue-chip shares, sit back, and earn dividends.

That sounds simple – and it can be. But not all shares pay dividends and, even when they do, the amount is never guaranteed. So such a passive income plan can require a bit more planning.

Still, it can be potentially very lucrative. Here’s how someone with a spare £5,000 could aim to generate £158 of passive income a month, on average, over the long term.

The mechanics of dividend income can be simple

Taking a long-term approach matters here because it adds rocket fuel to the power of dividends. That is thanks to compounding. Basically that means reinvesting dividends, so hopefully dividends can themselves earn dividends in turn.

Say someone put £5k into the stock market today and compounded it at 7% for 25 years. It would then be large enough that a 7% dividend yield ought to generate £158 a month in passive income

A 7% dividend yield is well above the current FTSE 100 average of 3.3%. But I think it is achievable while sticking to high-quality shares in the current market.

Hunting for bargain dividend shares

To illustrate that, one share I think passive income hunters should consider is FTSE 100 asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG). Asset management is a large market with resilient long-term demand. Thanks to the big sums involved, even fairly modest-seeming commissions can add up.

That is good news for M&G, though it also means this can be a crowded field. One risk for M&G is clients withdrawing more funds than they put in, for example because rivals are performing better. It has been battling that challenge in recent years, though the first half of this year saw a net inflow of money to its open funds.

With a strong brand, long experience in the asset management industry and large global client base, I see M&G as having a number of competitive advantages.

It aims to grow its dividend per share annually and has managed to do so in the past few years. The current dividend yield is 7.9%.

Putting the plan into action

This approach to generating money without working for it will not earn a single penny if it stays only as a plan!

Fortunately, I do not think it is complicated to start putting it into action. However, doing so requires taking some steps. A useful first one in my view would be to set up a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA or dealing app and put the £5,000 into it. That can be then be used to start buying dividend shares.

There is no rush to put the money to use, of course: it is important first to find the right dividend shares to buy!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used now to start buying shares – and earning passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

Here's how someone with no stock market experience could begin buying shares on a limited budget, whether aiming for growth,…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: what the latest results, buybacks, and motor-finance redress mean for investors

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price remains strong but with a looming motor-finance redress scheme and ongoing buybacks, what should investors watch next?

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares: are there still opportunities in this market?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons that, although the FTSE 100 index of blue-chip shares has been enjoying a banner year, it may…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

At 4.2%, the yield on this dividend share isn’t the highest, but it’s been the FTSE’s most reliable

| James Beard

A stock’s dividend yield is a popular measure. But our writer explains why sometimes it might not be the best…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100 still hit 10,000 points in 2025? Here’s what the experts think…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley looks at expert forecasts to see whether the FTSE 100 can hit 10,000 points in 2025 — and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 passive income stock with a dividend yield of 13.9%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This passive income stock has one of the highest dividend yields in the UK! Should investors be thinking of buying…

Read more »

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £587 of extra income each week?

| James Beard

To try and generate an extra income stream, our writer invests in the UK stock market. But what does he…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks to consider for trying to build wealth after 50

| Stephen Wright

It’s never too late to start investing. And the UK might be the place to look for stocks to try…

Read more »