Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 unloved FTSE 100 shares to consider this October

2 unloved FTSE 100 shares to consider this October

Looking for the best FTSE 100 bargain shares to consider buying? Here are two heavyweight UK shares to examine following their recent price drops.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 leading index of shares has risen an impressive 12% since 1 January. But such healthy gains have not been universal, and some top-quality UK shares have dropped sharply for a variety of factors.

I think these unloved FTSE 100 stocks could now prove great dip buys for long-term investors to consider. Here’s why.

Glencore

Glencore‘s (LSE:GLEN) share price has recovered ground in recent months, but remains down 6% since the start of 2025. Commodities prices (like copper) have picked up but risks remain as China’s manufacturing sector splutters.

Indeed, latest purchasing managers index (PMI) data showed factory activity still shrinking in September. It marks the most protracted slump since 2019.

Especially worrying for Glencore are the troubles in China’s steel industry. Strong steelmaking coal prices are essential to the miner‘s bottom line. Adjusted EBITDA slumped 14% in the first half as weakness endured.

However, City analysts are confident Glencore’s shares will rebound over the next 12 months. Worsening supply shortages in key markets are helping offset weak demand and driving industrial metals higher.

With these troubles becoming more widespread, broker consensus suggests Glencore will rise 9% in value between now and next October, to 375.6p per share. Analysts are also hopeful further interest rate cuts from global central banks will revive commodities consumption.

FTSE 100 share Glencore's share price is tipped to rise
Source: TradingView

Over the long term, Glencore has significant opportunities to grow profits thanks to the growing green and digital economies. Metals like copper, nickel, aluminium and cobalt play critical roles in industries like electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, consumer electronics and data centres.

The FTSE 100 company also has a sprawling marketing division to help it capitalise on these trends. Pleasingly, this unit also reduces Glencore’s reliance on its mining operations to drive earnings.

Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) shares have retraced 11% since the start of 2025 amid rising worries over the housing sector.

Returning inflationary pressures, and the impact on Bank of England interest rate policy, has seen the industry recovery moderating in recent months. So has enduring weakness in the domestic economy and a downturn in the jobs market.

Speculation that a new property tax may replace Stamp Duty is also hampering home sales. Latest HMRC data showed residential property transactions dipped 2% month on month in August.

Yet City analysts are unanimous in their belief Barratt Redrow’s shares will stage a spectacular recovery. The average price target among them is 506.2p, representing a 31% premium from today’s levels.

FTSE 100 stock Barratt Redrow's share price is expected to soar
Source: TradingView

Despite the current gloom among investors, there are reasons to be optimistic for Britain’s largest housebuilder. Private reservations rates are improving nicely — up 16.4% in the first half, at 0.64 per week. It is also benefitting from accelerating cost benefits following last year’s mega-merger, helping the enlarged business better weather current tough conditions.

I think Barratt shares could recover as optimism builds over its long-term earnings picture. Demand for homes looks set to grow strongly as the domestic population booms. Government plans to ease planning restrictions should make it easier for housebuilders like this to capitalise on this favourable backdrop.

For patient investors, I think picking up quality FTSE 100 shares Glencore and Barratt is worth serious thought.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a £1,750 monthly retirement income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how building a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 picks inside a Stocks and Shares ISA can transform…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Director dealing: this undervalued FTSE 250 stock just saw £859k worth of insider buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After a big move higher, this top FTSE 250 stock just experienced a pullback. And the CEO and the CFO…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

$300 in 2026? Here’s my latest forecast for Apple’s share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Apple’s share price has rediscovered its mojo. Can it keep rising over the next 12 months? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Below 1,800p, are Diageo shares mispriced?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares now sport a forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio of just 13. Are they mispriced at that earnings multiple? Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 outstanding growth stocks UK investors have probably never heard of

| Stephen Wright

Away from the AI spotlight, here are three super-consistent growth stocks that have been quietly getting the job done for…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

As earnings growth slows, are Nvidia shares still worth considering?

| Stephen Wright

The Magnificent Seven have been propping up the S&P 500 of late. But with earnings growth set to slow, are…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

Down 96% since IPO. Is it time to consider buying this FTSE 250 fallen icon?

| James Beard

This FTSE 250 car manufacturer made its stock market debut on 3 October 2018. Our writer takes a closer look…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Trading close to an 8-year low, does Ocado’s share price look an unmissable bargain to me now?

| Simon Watkins

Ocado’s share price has nearly halved since October on several factors, but does this make it undervalued where it is…

Read more »