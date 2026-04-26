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No pension at 40? Don’t panic! A SIPP could be the answer

For those in their 40s who have yet to start saving, James Beard reckons there’s still time for a SIPP to help them target a better retirement.

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James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
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Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.

Image source: Getty Images

Since early 2000, a Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan (SIPP) has offered savers the chance to take greater control of their retirement planning. And with attractive tax advantages and flexibility in the types of investments that can be held, I reckon it’s a great way for DIY investors to aim for a more financially secure old age.

However, we are regularly reminded that we are not saving enough. Indeed, it’s estimated that around a quarter of 40-year-olds don’t have a private pension. But I still think there’s plenty of time left. Someone in their forties today will be able to access the State Pension when they are 66. But even with a full record of National Insurance contributions, it’s only likely to provide for a basic standard of living. However, it still leaves 26 years for someone to significantly boost their retirement income by paying into a SIPP.

Here are a few examples.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Crunching the numbers

The table below shows the potential value of a SIPP after 26 years, depending on the amount invested and the growth rate achieved.

Annual return/monthly investment£100£200£300£400£500
4% £53,174£106,348  £159,522£212,696 £265,870 
5% £61,336£122,672 £184,008£245,345 £306,681
6% £70,988 £141,975 £212,963£283,951  £354,938
7% £82,412 £164,824 £247,235£329,647  £412,058
Source: investor.gov

For context, the FTSE 100 has delivered an average annual return of 5.6% (excluding dividends) since March 2000, when SIPP’s were launched.

By way of example, a pension pot of £247,235 earning dividends of 5%, could provide an annual income of £12,362. This would be a nice addition to the full State Pension which, at the moment (2026-2027 tax year), pays £12,458.

What does the past tell us?

History suggests that by taking a long-term view and following a successful stock-picking strategy, it’s possible to enjoy a better return than the 5.6% quoted above.

For example, since the launch of SIPPs, British American Tobacco, Shell, and AstraZeneca have seen their share prices rise by an annual average of 10%, 7.7%, and 6.1% respectively. Of course, there are no guarantees. There are examples of FTSE 100 stocks that have fallen in value over this period. However, it does illustrate how choosing the right stocks can deliver huge long-term gains.

What about the next 26 years? Here’s a stock that I think investors could consider tucking away in a SIPP.

Long-term growth potential

As well as seeking to develop factory-built mini nuclear power stations, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) wants to return to making engines for narrowbody aircraft. If all goes to plan, the 2030s (and beyond) could see the aerospace and engineering group operating on a different scale.

Indeed, its boss reckons the anticipated huge growth in energy-hungry data centres could see the company become the UK’s most valuable. The small modular reactor market is forecast to grow to $330bn by 2044.

There is no private company in the world with the nuclear capability we have

Tufan Erginbilgiç, CEO of Rolls-Royce

Of course, there are no guarantees this new technology will work. Also, the group’s shares can hardly be described as cheap.

But Rolls-Royce’s defence division should benefit from increased global uncertainty. And its existing engines for larger aircraft are the industry’s preferred choice.

Obviously, it’s better to start saving for retirement as early as possible but, even for latecomers, there’s no need to give up hope. By carefully selecting some high-quality UK shares to hold in a SIPP, I think it’s possible to enjoy a more financially secure old age.

James Beard has positions in RELX and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., RELX, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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