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How much is needed in an ISA to target a £766.60 weekly passive income?

Mark Hartley details why monthly contributions combined with high-yield stocks can help achieve passive income equivalent to the median UK salary.

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Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
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A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.

Image source: Getty Images

As of April 2025, the median annual earnings for full-time employees in the UK is £766.60 a week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That’s a sufficiently good salary to live on but what if you could earn it as passive income?

Let’s calculate what it would take to say goodbye to that office job for good.

Working towards £766.60 a week

Based on that figure, an investor would need to bring in returns of around £39,863.20 a year. Over the past decade, the UK stock market has returned an averege 8.2% annually (based on data from Curvo.eu).

FTSE 100 average annualised returns:

  • Last five years: 12.3% (78.3% total).
  • Last 10 years: 8.2% (118.9% total).
  • Last 20 years: 5.2% (176.5% total).

FTSE 100 returns
Screenshot from Curvo.eu

Experts recommend that retirees only withdraw 4% a year from their holdings to avoid depleting it too quickly. That means the pot would need to be worth around £996,580 (4% of 996,580 = 39,863).

Let’s say an investor starts with a £20,000 lump sum and contributes £500 a month to an ISA portfoflio. Using the 8.2% average, it would take almost 30 years to reach that goal.

Average growth over 30 years with an 8.2% return
Created on thecalculatorsite.com

For investors already in their 40s, that’s probably a bit too long. So how can investors aim to cut that time?

Targeting high-yielding stocks

Aside from increasing monthly contributions, the only way to grow the pot faster would be achieving a higher return. One way to try to do this is with a high-yielding portfolio of dividend shares.

Take the City of London Investment Group (LSE: CLIG), for example. It currently boasts an exceptionally high 7.67% yield and has a decent 12-year-long unbroken payment record.

But it’s not just a strong dividend payer. Unlike many high-yielders, it’s also supported by excellent growth credentials. The share price is up 123% in the past 20 years which, with dividends included, gives it a 20-year annualised total return of 12.11% a year.

City of London Investment Group total returns over 20 years
Created on TradingView.com

That’s a market-beating return that could significantly raise the average overall return in a portfolio. But does the company have what it takes to keep up that performance for the next 20 years?

Taking a closer look

City of London Investment Group’s a well-established asset manager operating since 1991. With an enterprise value of just £187.4m, it’s a relatively small but reliable outfit in the fund management sector.

But like any business, it faces risks. With a heavy tilt towards emerging markets (EMs) and global close-ended funds (CEFs), it’s sensitive to volatility in EM and CEF sentiment. Not to mention any shrinkage or stagnation in the closed‑end‑fund space, which could limit profits and risk a dividend cut.

Encouragingly, funds under management (FuM) have been growing steadily. They’re up from about £7bn in June 2023 to £7.55bn in 2024 and £8bn in 2025.

Net fee income (revenue) is around £57.2m and underlying profits before tax is just over £20m. Plus, with a quick ratio of 4.97, its balance sheet is more than sufficiently healthy and it may be worth a look.

The bottom line

Building a lucrative enough passive income stream to retire on won’t happen overnight. However, by starting early and targeting high-yielding stocks, it can be a realistic goal – even for those already in their 40s. And that’s just one of many high-yielding stocks I’ve covered lately.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended City Of London Investment Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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