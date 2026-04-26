Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Potentially 58% undervalued, is this a penny stock bargain?

Potentially 58% undervalued, is this a penny stock bargain?

One analyst reckons this penny stock is 58% undervalued. James Beard wonders whether now’s the time to consider bagging himself a bit of a bargain.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

Choosing the right penny stock can be highly lucrative. There are plenty of stories of small companies that have gone on to bigger and better things, rewarding shareholders along the way.

But it’s not always like this. With their lack of financial firepower, it doesn’t take much to blow a penny stock off course. Here’s one example that’s been in the doldrums of late. However, are things are about to turn? Let’s see.

Who?

Not so long ago, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT) wasn’t a penny stock. As recently as December 2023, it had a market-cap in excess of £100m. Since then, the group’s struggled. The post-pandemic surge in home improvements didn’t last long and increased employment costs have hit its bottom line.

In 2024, it bought CTD Tiles out of administration, a business focusing on the commercial sector. It’s expected to return to profitability in 2026.

The group’s shares are now (24 April) changing hands for 45% less than they were in April 2021. But did the group’s most recent trading update provide evidence of a recovery?

Growing in a shrinking market

Excluding CTD Tiles, revenue was 2.1% higher during the 26 weeks to 28 March than for the same period a year earlier. Importantly, it beat the wider market, which was down around 2.5%.

But the group’s not exactly flying at the moment. The trading update contained the phrase “subdued customer sentiment”, which added to a sense that the business isn’t really going anywhere at the moment.

What do the experts think?

Despite this, analysts reckon the group’s shares are up to 58% undervalued. Admittedly, there are only three City professionals covering the stock. However, they have all set targets – 60p, 50p, and 40p respectively – that are above the group’s share price of 38p.

The analysts are clearly persuaded by the Topps Tiles investment case:

  • Exposure to a target market of £2.1bn – it’s recently started selling wood and laminate floors, shower screens and splashbacks. Through its six brands, it sells to residential customers across all price points. It’s expanded into the trade market and sells directly to contractors, architects and designers.
  • Strong balance sheet – it reported a net cash position of £7.4m at 27 September 2025.
  • A complementary store network and internet business – the majority of web sales involve a trip to one of its 300+ physical stores. In addition, nearly all of the group’s in-store shoppers interact with its website.

Having successfully delivered its “1 in 5 by 2025” target (20% market share) ahead of schedule, it’s now adopted “Mission 365”. It’s aiming for revenue of £365m in “the medium term”. For context, sales during the year ended 30 September 2025 were £295m.

Am I missing something?

To be honest, I see Topps Tiles as more of an income share than a growth stock. It seeks to pay at least 67% of adjusted earnings per share in dividends each year. Over the past five years, it’s offered an attractive yield.

Financial yearDividend (pence)Share price (pence)Yield (%)
30.9.252.935.18.3
30.9.242.443.45.5
30.9.233.648.47.4
30.9.223.638.59.4
30.9.213.168.64.5
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

But as a reminder that dividends cannot be guaranteed, its payout’s been erratic. And to be honest, given it’s rather unexciting current performance, I wouldn’t rule out another cut soon.

On balance, I don’t feel Topps Tiles is the bargain that its yield — or its historically low share price — suggests. I believe there are many better opportunities to consider elsewhere.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

How much is needed in an ISA to target a £766.60 weekly passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details why monthly contributions combined with high-yield stocks can help achieve passive income equivalent to the median UK…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

After a 103% gain, this penny stock’s forecast to rise a further 106%. But will it?

| Mark Hartley

Our writer was surprised to find this rallying penny stock's expected to grow even further, yet this one seems to…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will the stock market finally crash next week?

| Harvey Jones

The stock market has refused to crash despite all the uncertainty triggered by the war in Iran. But Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

No pension at 40? Don’t panic! A SIPP could be the answer

| James Beard

For those in their 40s who have yet to start saving, James Beard reckons there’s still time for a SIPP…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how a jittery stock market might help you retire years early!

| Christopher Ruane

When the stock market wobbles, some investors get nervous and panic. Others try to use the opportunities presented to their…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

This 7.27%-yielding dividend stock is near a 52-week low! Time to consider buying?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian has just spotted a dividend stock promising some big passive income for opportunistic investors. But is it too…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How to invest £5,000 to target a £400.50 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With many ways to earn a second income, one of my favourite strategies remains dividend shares. So which income stock's…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

After collapsing 93.7%, could this be one of the best stocks to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This luxury carmaker's struggling, but with deliveries ramping up, could a potential comeback make it one of the stocks to…

Read more »