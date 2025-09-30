Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are UK shares entering the danger zone?

Are UK shares entering the danger zone?

Christopher Ruane sees possible danger signals in the UK stock market — but there are two sides to every coin. Is now the time for him to buy UK shares?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As any experienced investor knows – often by bitter experience – it is impossible to know when the next stock market crash may arrive, but sooner or later it will. Lately, there have been a possible few alarm bells for me when it comes to UK shares. However, ought I to be concerned about what they may mean?

Economic growth prospects look weak

The UK economy is not in especially bad shape – but it is not looking too inspiring to me either. Currently, we are limping along, still recording modest growth.

But company after company has been warning in recent months about the impact of higher costs imposed by last year’s Budget on their profitability. On top of that, quite a lot of companies are reporting weaker customer demand.

Just look at statements from today (30 September): Card Factory talks of “a challenging retail backdrop”, and ASOS of “a soft consumer backdrop”. Nor is weakness limited to consumer markets. Strix Group refers to a “volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical trading environment”.

On the one hand, that may look like a slowing economy that could hurt the performance of UK shares.

On the other though, weak growth is still growth. If the economy avoids an actual downturn, it is possible that investor confidence will not tumble. That could help support UK shares at their current level, or perhaps higher.

Valuations have moved higher

Another possible danger signal for investors is the number of shares that have hit an all-time high in recent months. Indeed, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index has done the same.

Again, this can be a mixed signal. Seen negatively, it could mean that increasingly frothy prices make the market look increasingly ready for a fall. But it is possible to look at the cup as half full instead. Perhaps those prices simply reflect the resilience of UK businesses in a challenging environment.

For many years, UK shares have looked undervalued relative to American ones – and still do. On that basis, although many share prices have been rising, I continue to think the London market still offers quite a few potential bargains.

Here’s what I’m doing now

So how am I responding as an investor to the potentially mixed messages of the UK stock market right now? I am doing what I always do.

Instead of ‘buying the market’ (for example, by investing in an index tracker fund), I am trying to find individual shares I think may offer me good long-term value relative to their business prospects.

For example, one of the UK shares I think investors should consider in today’s market is Diageo (LSE: DGE). While the FTSE 100 has had a banner year, the Guinness brewer and Smirnoff distiller’s share price is down 31% so far this year.

That reflects weak sales in key markets, combined with the long-term demand risk posed by falling alcohol consumption among younger adults.

However, Diageo is massively profitable and has raised its dividend per share annually for decades. It owns a plethora of premium brands that give it pricing power and has a large global distribution system.

I expect alcohol demand will stay high overall, even if it moves down over time, and reckon Diageo shares look potentially undervalued at the current price.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m firmly avoiding in today’s stock market

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of shares have each moved around sharply on the stock market over recent months. Our writer is giving…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This resurgent FTSE 100 passive income star now has a forecast dividend yield of 6.1%!

| Simon Watkins

This top-flight FTSE energy giant is forecast to generate a 6%+ dividend yield, which can provide investors with significant passive…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Meet the 10p penny stock that’s outperformed global stock markets this month!

| Mark Hartley

One little-known pharma penny stock has surged 530% this month, beating all other shares on UK and US stock markets.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Trading around a 10-year high, is Lloyds share price overpriced against ‘fair value’ now?

| Simon Watkins

The Lloyds share price is in a bullish trend right now, but this doesn't mean there's no value in the…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Down 25%, this undervalued FTSE share boasts a reliable, well-covered dividend yielding 5.4%

| Mark Hartley

With FTSE share prices rising, many big names now look overvalued with weak yields. But one FTSE share still offers…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

2 top UK growth stocks analysts say investors should buy in October

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at two stocks brokers think growth investors should look at in October. And he has a clear…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Could buying NIO stock at $7 be like investing in Tesla in 2015?

| Ben McPoland

This writer weighs up the bull and bear cases for considering NIO today. Up 50%+ already this year, might it…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in October?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at whether widespread warnings that we're heading for a stock market crash will come true. And explains…

Read more »