Learn the habits of the UK's most successful passive income investors

Learn the habits of the UK’s most successful passive income investors

If we want to set up the best passive income we can, who better to try to emulate that the country’s millionaire ISA investors?

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What are the traits needed to maximise our chances of building a long-term passive income? I’ve been checking on Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires at the UK’s biggest investing platforms.

At AJ Bell (LSE: AJB), millionaire ISA holders have 87% of their investments in shares, on average, including investment trusts. The average across other ISA accounts is just 33%.

Barclays conducts annual surveys — and has found the UK stock market easily beating cash savings and bonds for well over a century. And these ISA millionaires are the evidence of the success it can bring.

What about investment trusts? They’re companies that spread investors’ cash over a range of stocks and provide much-needed diversification. Some investment companies handle client funds while having owners’ profits to prioritise. But we buy shares directly in an investment trust — so we’re the owners.

Common theme

Other ISA providers, like Hargreaves Lansdown, also find their ISA millionaires put more into investment trusts and individual shares than the wider UK average.

But which actual shares do the UK’s most successful investors go for? Remember, they’ve achieved millionaire status by investing a maximum of £20,000 a year — and less in earlier years. So are they great at spotting the next big winner?

It doesn’t look like it. AJ Bell’s two most popular picks among millionaires this year are Shell and Lloyds Banking Group. And it was the same two last year.

They’re mature companies with track records of strong cash flow and progressive dividends. Dividends aren’t guaranteed, and sometimes they can be cut. But over the long run they can make quite a difference, especially if we buy more shares with them to compound our returns.

Defensive stocks

Aviva, GSK and BP make up the rest of the top five for the two years — though in different orders. And it strikes me that these all have good defensive moats, in businesses where newcomers would face a very tough task trying to muscle in.

Another company springs to mind that I’d say also has defensive characteristics. It’s AJ Bell itself. If managing investing platforms is such a good business, surely it could make sense to invest in the companies doing it, right?

It’s one of the UK’s best-known two. And almost everyone I know who has a Stocks and Shares ISA uses AJ Bell or Hargreaves Lansdown.

The shares aren’t obviously cheap, on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.5. But we’ve seen a 91% rise in earnings per share between 2021 and 2024, with a further 43% predicted by 2027.

The expected 2.5% dividend yield isn’t that high. But dividends grew 80% in the same three years, with another 30% on the cards by 2027.

The high-ish valuation does seem like the biggest risk, and we could see the share price fall — like it did in 2022. But I think passive income investors should consider it.

What next?

The other key millionaire investor secrets might seem obvious. Invest as much as we can, and get started as soon as we can.

Only individuals can work out what they can afford. But for those who haven’t started yet… the ideal time is surely now.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Barclays Plc, GSK, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

