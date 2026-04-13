Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Buying £20k of Lloyds shares could give me an £851 income this year!

Buying £20k of Lloyds shares could give me an £851 income this year!

Lloyds has been one of the FTSE 100’s hottest dividend growth shares in recent years. But do current risks make it a poor passive income pick?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are hugely popular with investors seeking passive income. A quick glance at the bank’s recent brilliant dividend record shows exactly why.

Lloyds didn’t pay a dividend in 2020 under Bank of England pandemic guidelines. Since then, they’ve risen at a stunning annual growth rate of 16.3%. And City analysts are expecting them to keep soaring over the medium term.

If forecasts are correct, a £20,000 investment in Lloyds shares today will provide an £851 dividend income this year alone. The question is, how realistic are current payout estimates? And should investors consider buying the FTSE 100 bank anyway?

Rising dividends

Last year, Lloyds paid a total dividend of 3.65p per share. Analysts are expecting this to rise to:

  • 4.23p in 2026
  • 5.01p in 2027
  • 5.71p in 2028

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if these predictions are accurate, it adds up to a fat stack of cash — with dividends reinvested, a £20k lump sum today would deliver a total passive income of £3,160 over the period.

At Lloyds’ current share price of 99.4p, dividend yields range from 4.3% to 5.7% through to 2028. These sail past the long-term FTSE 100 average of 3%-4%.

Strength in depth

So how robust are these calculations, then? In my opinion they’re pretty concrete, and certainly for 2026. Let me explain why.

Firstly, predicted dividends are covered 2.4 times for this year, and 2.3 times for both 2027 and 2028. This is critical, as any number above two provides a margin of error if earnings get blown off course.

And secondly, Lloyds has robust financial foundations it can also use to support its progressive dividend policy. Its CET1 capital ratio currently is 13.2%, above its 13% target after 2025’s increased dividend and fresh buybacks. The bank’s plan to repurchase £1.75bn more of its shares this year underlines its strong balance sheet.

So what’s the catch?

Lloyds is highly sensitive to economic conditions, so these forecasts could be amended, especially those for 2027 and 2028. But unless something catastrophic happens, I expect dividends to land somewhere around what City analysts predict.

But let me tell you a little something: I wouldn’t touch Lloyds shares with a bargepole. Why? When purchasing dividend shares, it’s also important to consider a stock’s share price prospects. And I fear the FTSE 100 company could be overdue for a correction.

Today the bank trades on a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.4. That’s miles above the 10-year average of 0.9, and doesn’t factor in risks such as:

  • Rising interest rates that dent revenues and raise credit impairments
  • Weak economic growth in its core UK market
  • High motor finance misconduct penalties from court cases
  • Growing competition from challenger banks and building societies

My fear is Lloyds’ large valuation leaves its shares especially vulnerable to such risks. That’s even as an increase in interest rates would be a boost to its margins.

It’s probable that Lloyds shares could deliver more large dividends over the near term. But these could be wiped out (and then some) if the share price plunges. It’s why, on balance, I’d rather find other passive income stocks to buy.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

There are hundreds of shares I’d rather buy than Aston Martin. Here’s why!

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies yet some of its cars can cost millions. So why doesn't this writer see…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 risks to Greggs shares that could hamper a recovery

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have a good dividend, but the price has performed weakly. Is our writer missing something by holding onto…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

1 mighty FTSE dividend stock I’m considering for my ISA

| Paul Summers

A new ISA allowance has Paul Summers searching for strong and stable dividend stocks to add to his portfolio.

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares’ best days behind them?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stellar few years. So far in 2026, though, they slightly lag the FTSE 100 blue-chip…

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

ISA or SIPP? Some key differences to know

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered what some of the differences are between investing for retirement in a SIPP and in an ISA? Here…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 world-class S&P 500 stocks down 11% and 32% to consider buying

| Ben McPoland

Searching for stocks to buy for an ISA in April? Our writher thinks these excellent growth shares are worth a…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for an annual income of £39,477?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how ordinary investors can use their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to build a generous passive income…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Wise: a hidden gem in the UK stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

You won’t find Wise on the list of most popular shares in the British stock market. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »