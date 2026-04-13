Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » ISA or SIPP? Some key differences to know

ISA or SIPP? Some key differences to know

Ever wondered what some of the differences are between investing for retirement in a SIPP and in an ISA? Here are some of the main points.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England

Image source: Getty Images

It can be confusing knowing the most suitable way to invest over the long term, for example, as part of retirement planning. There are specialist pension products like Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs). But many investors tend to focus more on what they already know: a Stocks and Shares ISA.

When it comes to pension planning, both a SIPP and an ISA can have some pros and cons.

There’s no free money in an ISA

Both vehicles can help someone to accumulate capital gains and dividends in a tax-efficient manner.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

But an ISA does not involve any ‘free money’ – at least not from the government. An ISA provider may have a promotion that offers a cash incentive to use them.

Believe it or not, a SIPP does offer free money. Specifically, the government offers tax relief for income tax payers contributing to their SIPP.

So, it is essentially the Exchequer giving you with one hand what they already took away with the other.

Still, that can be a substantial bonus. For example, a basic rate taxpayer who puts £8,000 into their SIPP will have £10,000 to invest thanks to the tax relief. Higher and additional rate taxpayers will find the tax relief even more lucrative.

SIPPs have some important constraints

So, why do people use an ISA over a SIPP given the free money a SIPP can involve?

One big consideration is what happens to the money after it is in the vehicle.

With an ISA, someone can decide to take the money (or some of it) out at any time. There may be several reasons why someone chooses to take money out. For example, they have an unexpected expense like higher school fees due to tax changes, or a medical emergency.

By contrast, the SIPP is designed in a way that is meant to keep people focussed on their retirement finances even when other emergencies pop up along the way.

So they cannot take a penny out of the SIPP until they are 55. Even then, only a portion of it can be withdrawn tax-free. For withdrawals over that limit, capital gains tax rules would apply.

That different tax treatment could make a SIPP less attractive, when compared to the absence of tax on capital gains made inside an ISA then withdrawn. The lack of flexibility about withdrawals before 55 may not suit some investors either.

Here’s my approach

I see benefits in both vehicles, as well as less attractive features, so I have both a SIPP and a Stocks and Shares ISA.

As a long-term investor, I try to focus on shares I think have potential for the coming decades. One I think currently merits consideration is Pets at Home (LSE: PETS).

Its share price has fallen by a fifth over the past year and now stands at just 11 times earnings.

Personally, I think pet lovers will keep spending money on their animals even when consumer spending more broadly is squeezed.

There are risks: the share price fall reflects Pets at Home’s weak retail performance. It has been trying to improve that but there is a risk that the wrong stock selection or uncompetitive pricing could still cost it sales.

The company has a large and growing group of vet practices to help offset that weakness – and a dividend yield of 7%.

C Ruane has positions in Pets At Home Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pets At Home Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

There are hundreds of shares I’d rather buy than Aston Martin. Here’s why!

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies yet some of its cars can cost millions. So why doesn't this writer see…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

3 risks to Greggs shares that could hamper a recovery

| Christopher Ruane

Greggs shares have a good dividend, but the price has performed weakly. Is our writer missing something by holding onto…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

1 mighty FTSE dividend stock I’m considering for my ISA

| Paul Summers

A new ISA allowance has Paul Summers searching for strong and stable dividend stocks to add to his portfolio.

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares’ best days behind them?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stellar few years. So far in 2026, though, they slightly lag the FTSE 100 blue-chip…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Buying £20k of Lloyds shares could give me an £851 income this year!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds has been one of the FTSE 100's hottest dividend growth shares in recent years. But do current risks make…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 world-class S&P 500 stocks down 11% and 32% to consider buying

| Ben McPoland

Searching for stocks to buy for an ISA in April? Our writher thinks these excellent growth shares are worth a…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for an annual income of £39,477?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how ordinary investors can use their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to build a generous passive income…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Wise: a hidden gem in the UK stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

You won’t find Wise on the list of most popular shares in the British stock market. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »