Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 3 risks to Greggs shares that could hamper a recovery

3 risks to Greggs shares that could hamper a recovery

Greggs shares have a good dividend, but the price has performed weakly. Is our writer missing something by holding onto his stake in the steak bake maker?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

I remain fairly excited about being a shareholder in Greggs (LSE: GRG). I see the iconic high street baker with a proven business model as undervalued. Still, Greggs shares have not been going anywhere fast. They are down 5% so far in 2026, 11% over the past year, and 30% on a five-year timeframe.

That sort of consistent downward trend suggests that much of the stock market does not share my bullishness about the outlook for the sausage roll purveyor.

So, while continuing to weigh up what I see as the attractive points of the investment case, I have also been thinking about whether I am missing or mis-sizing some of the possible risks.

Higher energy prices are bad news

For starters, there is the impact of the Middle Eastern war on energy costs.

Greggs has thousands of shops. It also has multiple large production facilities. Each uses some electricity.

Unlike a paper shop or ironmonger where the main electricity use is keeping the lights and heating on, Greggs’ entire business model involves baking. That requires heat – and lots of it, given that the company shifts millions of tasty food items each week.

Its electricity costs alone could eat significantly into the company’ s profitability this  year and beyond, I fear.

No AI pie in the sky — just pies!

Recent years has seen the prospect of some companies cutting large numbers of jobs as people get replaced by AI.

That seems unlikely to happen at Greggs, given the manually intensive nature of much of its business model.

The company has said that, at the head office level, AI functionality is “being developed to drive service standards and efficiencies”. But I reckon this will have modest overall impact on a business that has over 2,700 physical shop locations.

In a time of growing employment costs, due to wage rises and tax increases, that is also a risk to profitability.

Indeed, for this year the company expects that ”employment cost inflation will again be the biggest driver of higher costs”, even though that inflation may be lower than in the past several years.

Eating habits are changing

The growth of appetite suppression pills is potentially a significant disruptor to customer demand for certain types of food.

But that is only one of the risks that could eat Greggs’ lunch (while its customers stop eating their own!). Another is shifting eating habits more broadly.

Greggs has become ubiquitous through growing to thousands of shops and planning further ones, alongside rolling out frozen goods in hundreds of Tesco shops. That opens up an opportunity for regional rivals to try and take some of its market share with more innovative, localised product offerings.

Here’s why I’m hanging on

Still, I am a long-term investor and that informs my approach here.

Greggs’ like-for-like growth is modest – but it is still growth. Add new store openings to that and it become substantial.

The company has a proven business model, a powerful value proposition for customers, and is profitable. The fall in Greggs shares has pushed the yield up to a tasty 4.3%.

That is enough to keep me happy, as I hold on in the hope of long-term share price growth.

C Ruane has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

There are hundreds of shares I’d rather buy than Aston Martin. Here’s why!

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares sell for pennies yet some of its cars can cost millions. So why doesn't this writer see…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

1 mighty FTSE dividend stock I’m considering for my ISA

| Paul Summers

A new ISA allowance has Paul Summers searching for strong and stable dividend stocks to add to his portfolio.

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares’ best days behind them?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have had a stellar few years. So far in 2026, though, they slightly lag the FTSE 100 blue-chip…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Buying £20k of Lloyds shares could give me an £851 income this year!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds has been one of the FTSE 100's hottest dividend growth shares in recent years. But do current risks make…

Read more »

Picturesque Cotswold village of Castle Combe, England
Investing Articles

ISA or SIPP? Some key differences to know

| Christopher Ruane

Ever wondered what some of the differences are between investing for retirement in a SIPP and in an ISA? Here…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 world-class S&P 500 stocks down 11% and 32% to consider buying

| Ben McPoland

Searching for stocks to buy for an ISA in April? Our writher thinks these excellent growth shares are worth a…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for an annual income of £39,477?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how ordinary investors can use their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance to build a generous passive income…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Wise: a hidden gem in the UK stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

You won’t find Wise on the list of most popular shares in the British stock market. But Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »