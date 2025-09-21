Enormous dividends are expected from these 2 UK shares!

Even at an 11% dividend yield, these UK shares continue to reward loyal shareholders with chunky passive income! So is now the time to buy?

UK shares are well known for their dividend-paying potential. The London Stock Exchange is home to some of the most generously high-yielding stocks in the world. And in 2025, even after impressive share price gains, there remain plenty of income opportunities to exploit.

Among those is Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY) and Reach (LSE:RCH), both offering a tempting 11% dividend yield today. The question is, can this level of payout be maintained? Or are these UK shares luring investors into a trap?

Equipement rental

Starting with Speedy Hire, the business is a UK- and Ireland-based supplier of tools and equipment used predominantly in the construction sector. Rather than buying expensive equipment themselves, contractors and SMEs can get the tools they need on a temporary basis at a fraction of the cost without having to worry about maintenance.

This strategy is how companies like Ashtead Group became industry titans. And while Speedy Hire doesn’t come close to matching Ashtead’s international scale, the business is still aiming to replicate its rival’s success with its own ‘Velocity’ strategy.

Management’s positioning the business to capitalise on upcoming and ongoing public infrastructure projects within Britain, including the build-out of rail networks, nuclear power plants, and other energy projects. At the same time, it’s seeking to boost its operational efficiency, a tactic that’s already starting to bear fruit.

Combining this with recent insider buying activity and the group maintaining dividends, it certainly looks like Speedy Hire’s delivering on its 11% yield promise. However, it’s essential to highlight the risks surrounding this business.

Even with infrastructure projects on the horizon, the wider construction market remains subdued. And delays are becoming increasing more frequent due to economic uncertainty. This has caused top-line growth to stall and free cash flow generation to suffer.

The company believes market conditions will eventually improve, hence why dividends have continued to flow. But if the recovery takes longer than expected, then management may be forced to reserve cash and cut shareholder payouts.

Income from a media giant

As a leading national and regional news publisher, Reach is a very different business compared to Speedy Hire. But it’s also encountering its own fair share of operational challenges right now.

As more people consume media content for free online, the firm’s expansive print-based revenues alongside printed advertising income continue to suffer. Leadership isn’t blind to these shifting trends and has subsequently been expanding its digital footprint to offset the lost income. Nevertheless, overall revenues are still sliding in the wrong direction.

Efficiency efforts have resulted in a widening of operating profit margins, allowing earnings to remain resilient. And with the group’s international expansion into US markets, new catalysts for organic and acquisitive growth may emerge. That’s why dividends have continued to flow.

But the US digital media market has its own set of headwinds to overcome, most notably intense, well-established competition. And if marketing spend from customers enters into a cyclical downturn from weaker US consumer spending, Reach’s growth strategy could backfire, compromising dividends.

The bottom line

Both of these UK shares show promising income potential for shareholders. But of the two, I’m more drawn to Speedy Hire, which appears to be in a stronger position. As such, for investors hunting high-yield gems, this business may be worth a closer look.