Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After crashing 50%+, is this a bargain-basement growth stock?

After crashing 50%+, is this a bargain-basement growth stock?

This growth stock surged more than 300% between 2020 and 2024, only to come crashing back down in 2025, but is it now a golden buying opportunity?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Bronze bull and bear figurines

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks can often be volatile investments. Investor excitement about long-term potential can send valuations to sky-high levels. But if growth starts to falter, or operational missteps cause delays, such valuations can quickly come crashing back down to earth.

That’s certainly what investors of Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) have experienced first-hand recently. Over the last 12 months, the once surging pharmaceutical giant has seen almost all of its gains evaporate, with its market cap shrinking by 60% since last September.

What happened? And could investors now be looking at a dirt cheap long-term buying opportunity?

The downfall of Novo Nordisk

As a quick reminder, Novo Nordisk is a global pharmaceuticals business focused on chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity. And in recent years, investors fell in love mainly due to its blockbuster Ozempic and Wegovy GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. So much so that between July 2020 and 2024, the growth stock surged more than 300%.

Yet as excitement wore off and reality set in, the explosive growth potential of the GLP-1 market started to show some cracks.

Challenges in insurance reimbursements limited patient access, resulting in slower penetration within the obesity market. At the same time, rising competition from rivals like Eli Lilly started eroding the group’s market share. And to make things worse, the patents for the active ingredients of Ozempic and Wegovy have started expiring in key markets, allowing generic manufacturers like Hikma Pharmaceuticals to swoop in and undercut everyone.

Combined, these factors led to a massive downward revision of growth expectations, triggering a sharp drop in share price. Obviously, this is bad news. But with the price-to-earnings ratio now sitting at just 14 versus the pharmaceutical industry average of 24, have investors overreacted? And if so, is this growth stock now a potential bargain?

Exploring recovery potential

Despite encountering numerous challenges, Novo Nordisk remains a global leader in the diabetes and obesity treatment sectors. New clinical data is emerging demonstrating cardiovascular benefits of Wegovy, allowing its drug to stand out among rival alternatives.

At the same time, new GLP-1 treatments are currently being developed to overcome the patent expiration problem, including Amycretin, which is approaching phase three trials and is available as a tablet rather than an injectable.

These drug candidates could be the key to reigniting momentum as well as expanding into adjacent treatment areas. And if investors start to see fresh signs of life, a sharp upward correction in Novo Nordisk’s share price could emerge as excitement surrounding the growth stock returns.

That’s why overall, despite the ongoing challenges, Novo Nordisk has a strong development pipeline of new products. And with new management at the helm, combined with a compelling valuation, patient long-term investors may want to consider taking a closer look at this enterprise.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s one way to try and turn it into a £10,958 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through some of the basics when it comes to trying to generate serious passive income through owning…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price continues to outperform rivals despite an ongoing finance probe

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds’ share price is up 52% this year, outpacing UK rivals despite a finance probe. But with the yield dipping,…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

After the latest stumble, is the BT share price rally going into reverse?

| Alan Oscroft

The BT share price has more than doubled since May 2024. Has its upwards run just paused for breath, or…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £30,000 passive income at retirement?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie crunches the number and constructs a tiered-increase in ISA contributions, starting with a yearly contribution of £5,000.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help investors retire early. Here’s how

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Instead of dreading the next stock market crash, Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates the wealth-building opportunities it might create and how to…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

This unsung FTSE 100 hero has returned 500% in a decade. Can its stellar run continue?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 share that many investors are likely to have overlooked, and lost out on…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider this 15.2%-yielding passive income opportunity?

| James Beard

It’s unusual for smaller companies to offer opportunities to earn generous levels of passive income. But there’s one AIM share…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Why now could be the best time to look at UK shares in 20 years

| Stephen Wright

Hedge fund managers are shifting away from UK shares at their fastest rate in over 20 years. Stephen Wright outlines…

Read more »