1 penny share at 2p for me to snap up right now?

Even with large-cap companies outperforming in 2025, the allure of penny shares remains as strong as ever. These tiny enterprises are some of the riskiest bets investors can make. Most fail to live up to their lofty growth targets and expectations. But every once in a while, a success story emerges delivering explosive returns that can send an investment portfolio skyrocketing!

The London Stock Exchange has a long list of penny stocks and shares to choose from, operating in a wide range of industries. But one that’s started getting a lot of attention lately is Aminex (LSE:AEX). And considering the stock has already surged by almost 80% since the start of the year, it isn’t hard to see why.

Explosive potential

The young oil & gas exploration business has hit some impressive operational milestones of late. Most notably is the ongoing progress with its flagship Ruvuma project in Tanzania – one of the most highly anticipated onshore natural gas projects in East Africa.

Field development plans have been approved, drilling and site construction have begun, and discussions for gas sales are now underway. At the same time, the Tanzanian government has been separately supporting the construction of natural gas pipelines, granting gas production at Ruvuma a clear route to market.

In other words, the Ruvuma project’s inching closer towards commercial production. And if no unexpected surprises emerge, Aminex could transition from an exploration & development company into a full natural gas production enterprise by 2026.

With that in mind, it isn’t surprising to see the penny stock surge this year.

Risk versus reward

The supportive government policy of Tanzania has helped de-risk Aminex’s primary gas asset. However, even with cash flows seemingly on the horizon, there are still plenty of challenges to overcome.

Relying solely on a single project to generate revenue creates asset concentration risk – something that can cause future revenue and earnings to be easily disrupted in the event of operational issues. In fact, something as simple as a temporary power outage can result in missed targets, sparking ample volatility.

At the same time, Aminex’s balance sheet isn’t exactly flooded with cash. The group only has around $1.1m left, which is likely insufficient to see it through its ongoing transition. And even if there are no delays to commercial production, cash flows are likely to be unstable in the early stages.

Aminex should have little trouble raising money given its exciting growth prospects. But chances are, such fundraising activities will be executed using equity, exposing shareholders to potentially significant dilution risk. In fact, the number of shares outstanding has already increased by roughly 35% in the last five years.

The bottom line

Compared to most pre-revenue penny shares, Aminex seems to be in a much stronger position now that it’s quickly approaching a critical inflexion point. Yet the group’s still exposed to a wide variety of internal and external threats that could spark significant volatility, especially since a lot of Aminex’s expected future growth is already baked into its share price.

Personally, I think it’s still a bit too early to start throwing money into the ring. But for investors with a higher risk tolerance, this young natural gas enterprise may be worth closer investigation.