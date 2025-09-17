Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,750 monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,750 monthly passive income?

Harvey Jones shows how investors can build a high and rising passive income from a balanced portfolio of top FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income is the holy grail for many investors, as it offers a real chance of enjoying a comfortable retirement. The Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the best places to generate it. All capital growth and dividends inside the wrapper are free from tax, which helps wealth grow more quickly over time.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Every tax year, investors can put away up to £20,000 in an ISA. But how much is required to generate a tax-free income of £1,750 a month in later life?

Shares compound and grow

This is where the 4% withdrawal rule comes in. It suggests that taking 4% of a retirement pot each year should ensure the pot lasts for life, rather than running dry. To generate £21,000 a year, the ISA would need to be worth around £525,000.

That’s a hefty sum, but with regular contributions and long-term reinvestment of dividends, it’s not impossible. An investor who tucks away £650 a month and achieves an average annual total return of 7% could get there in 25 years. Starting early and giving time for contributions to compound and grow can mean the difference between modest savings and a serious retirement income.

Bellway: FTSE 250 recovery stock

One stock I’ve been watching closely is Bellway (LSE: BWY). It’s a housebuilder that has been hit hard by high mortgage rates and stretched affordability. Over the last 12 months, its share price has dropped 26%. In fact, it’s currently trading around the same level as a decade ago.

Yet, it’s showing signs of progress. On 12 August, Bellway reported completions up by 14.3% to 8,749 homes, slightly ahead of guidance. It expects to build 9,600 homes in 2026, while the average selling price last year was £316,000, up from £307,909. The government’s planning reforms should help, although the system remains slow and young buyers still face affordability barriers. Patience is required here.

The stock currently trades at around 17 times earnings. That’s not screamingly cheap, but it’s decent value given the growth prospects. The trailing yield is 2.74%, but forecasts suggesting that will hit 2.88% in 2025 and 3.32% in 2026. In contrast to cash, income from shares should rise over time, provided management can keep generating the cash to fund it.

Building a balanced portfolio

The housing sector still faces challenges. Another rate cut this year looks increasingly unlikely, employment data is weak, and affordability pressures haven’t gone away. Yet for patient investors, Bellway’s mix of a solid land bank, operational strength, and rising dividend potential makes it worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio.

The bigger lesson here is not to rely on any single stock. A portfolio that blends income-focused shares with growth potential can help deliver both rising dividends and capital appreciation, tax-free in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Reaching £525,000 won’t be easy, but with discipline and most of all, time, it’s an achievable target. The earlier the journey begins, the more chance there is of achieving that £1,750 a month second income. Or with luck, more.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

These 2 UK stocks turned £10k into £50,000 in 10 years. Here’s their secret

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by two UK stocks that have delivered a 400%+ total return over the last 10 years.…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will an expected interest rate cut lead to a melt-up in the stock market?

| Andrew Mackie

With the US stock market at record highs and with investors so complacent, this Fool explains why he is not…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how that could ultimately produce a £1,354 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at how putting £5,000 into a portfolio of carefully-chosen dividend shares could produce a long-term second income.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

This AI growth stock has a P/E ratio of 181. And I’m a buyer!

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This growth stock looks very expensive using traditional valuation metrics. However, Edward Sheldon believes that it can still generate strong…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 55% this year, is AI stock Broadcom the next Nvidia?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has produced life-changing returns for many investors in recent years. Is rival Broadcom now about to do the…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE 250 stock has 10x the gains of the index in the past year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that has smashed the broader index performance, with momentum now that could…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Up 24% in 6 months, this is the best-performing fund in my SIPP in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has a large position in this actively-managed fund within his SIPP. And this year, it has generated strong…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This is how much dividend income I could make from another £10,000 invested in Aviva shares

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have consistently paid high dividends in the past few years that generate significant passive income – and they…

Read more »