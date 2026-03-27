Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in easyJet shares 4 weeks ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in easyJet shares 4 weeks ago is now worth…

It’s been a crazy month for easyJet shares. Here’s what would have happened to an investor’s £10,000 stake put to work in the airline four weeks ago.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
John Fieldsend is a global investor and equity analyst, managing his private portfolio since 2015 and writing for The Motley Fool since 2022. Based in Yorkshire, he aims to combine his mathematical background with a qualitative approach to identifying value in the markets and selecting stocks with huge potential. One important quote for investors to take heed of, in his opinion, comes by way of billionaire investor Peter Lynch: "If you're right six times out of ten, you're terrific in this business."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Picture of an easyJet plane taking off.

Image: easyJet

easyJet (LSE: EZJ) shares have been in freefall over the past month. The share price has lost 26% in value on the back of worries about the conflict in the Middle East. A £10k stake invested just 4 weeks ago is now worth approximately £7,420.

Here’s another way of looking at it. Investors today can pay just over £7k for the value of £10k in easyJet shares one month prior. If the panic has been overdone, then this might be a golden opportunity to buy in at a 26% discount. The big question becomes: is this huge fall a rare chance to pick up dirt-cheap shares or is the drastic fall in share price justified?

Falling knife?

To understand whether this is fleeting discount or falling knife, budding investors must understand the nature of the drop. There are three particular points of concern arising from the current Iran conflict.

Fuel costs is the obvious one. Airlines are sensitive to the cost of fuel and rising oil prices could destroy margins. easyJet, like all airlines, hedges fuel costs ahead of time, so there is no need for short-term panic. The worry is a prolonged that which keeps oil costly over the long run.

In terms of the operations, easyJet runs mostly European flights, which are unaffected by the closure of airspace further afield. It’s worth pointing out, however, that scheduled trips to Tel Aviv have been suspended indefinitely so this is a cause for worry too.

There are also the effects of rerouting. Planes are having to extend journeys to avoid problem areas, which impacts efficiency and, most crucially of all, uses up more fuel.

Humming along

What to make of all that then? The thing that stands out to me is how reversible it all is. If we get a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict (which I’m sure we are all hoping for) then many of the above problems could be swept away too. Although I will say that it seems like consumer confidence in holidaying and flying to or near the affected regions seems to have already been shaken.

But if we look past the recent issues then we have a company firing on all cylinders. The success of the business can be summed up with easyJet holidays – its package holidays division that only began in 2019 yet is now seeing hundreds of millions in earnings and growing at 20% or more for the last couple of years.

Profits are growing across the rest of the company too, up 9% in the last financial year. It’s rare to see growing companies trade at the valuation easyJet has sunk to – its price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 looking very cheap to my mind.

The last word? Of course, there are risks here, and 2026 is shaping up to be a somewhat unpredictable year. But easyJet shares could end up being at a low point when looking back, to my mind. I think they’re worth considering.

John Fieldsend has positions in easyJet Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

£7,500 invested in BAE Systems shares 10 days ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Why have BAE Systems shares experienced a sudden double-digit pullback? And does this present a buying opportunity for my portfolio?

Read more »

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event
Investing Articles

Down 31%, is this a rare chance to buy Meta stock for my ISA cheaply?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After rising to near $800 in 2025, Meta stock has pulled back to around $550. Edward Sheldon looks at whether…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

18% off its peak, is Nvidia stock now attractively priced?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia stock has given up almost a fifth of the price it commanded at its peak over the past year.…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price destruction helps illustrate 5 common investing mistakes!

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has been a disaster for investors. Christopher Ruane highlights a handful of lessons we can…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

How this stock market correction can help boost a second income by 25%

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how rising dividend yields across some existing income shares can be seen as an opportunity to grow…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Considering a SIPP? Today’s market could provide an excellent opportunity to start

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down the benefits of using a SIPP for retirement, and how current market conditions could offer a…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Looking for last-minute ISA ideas? Check out these UK stocks before April 3

| Stephen Wright

Easter bank holidays mean the deadline to put cash into a Stocks and Shares ISA might be closer than UK…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

£20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how to target a £3,854 monthly passive income

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild explains how Stocks and Shares ISA investors can target a huge passive income -- and reveals a top…

Read more »