Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can these 3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares bounce back?

Can these 3 beaten-down FTSE 100 shares bounce back?

While the FTSE 100’s riding high, some of its constituent members aren’t. Our writer looks at a trio of its major underperformers.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I like a bargain as much as the next investor. While the FTSE 100 index of leading shares has been going great guns so far this year – it has repeatedly hit new all-time highs – that does not mean all shares within it are doing well.

Here are three FTSE 100 shares that have taken a tumble over the past year.

Diageo

Brewer and distiller Diageo (LSE: DGE) has tumbled 24% over the past year. Ouch!

That is despite replacing its chief executive, a move that was presumably intended in part to assuage investor concerns about the company’s performance.

The long-term demand outlook for alcoholic drinks is uncertain, with younger generations tending to tipple less than their forebears. Meanwhile, Diageo has been battling some specific challenges, including weak sales in Latin America and softer demand for many premium spirits.

Still, the business has very strong brands and unique production facilities that give it a competitive advantage. It has a proven, lucrative business model that has enabled it to raise its dividend per share annually for decades.

Although the challenges it faces are real, I am hopeful Diageo can bounce back and have bought its shares this year.

JD Sports

Even worse over the past year has been FTSE 100 retailer JD Sports (LSE: JD). Its share price has tumbled 36% in 12 months.

Like Diageo, JD is solidly profitable. Unlike Diageo, the reasons for the fall are less easy to pinpoint. Repeated profit warnings have not helped instil confidence on the company’s management, while a weak economy does pose the threat of people spending less on pricey trainers.

But to me, JD Sports looks like a company in pretty solid health. However, the share price fall means it now trades on a price-to-earnings ratio beneath 10.

It has a large, international estate of stores, giving it sizeable economies of scale. Its brand has built a powerful position among young consumers whose spending power ought to grow in years to come. It is also solidly profitable.

At its current price, I see it as a share for investors to consider.

Bunzl

While JD has had a tough year on the stock market, fellow FTSE 100 firm Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) has not done much better. The Bunzl share price is down 31% over the past year. Its revenues have fallen for two years on the trot, and last year also saw a decline in profit after tax.

While Bunzl is taking steps to address its underperforming North American business, I continue to see a risk that that division’s uneven recent performance could continue.

However, one of the strengths to Bunzl’s business is that demand for the products it sells, such as food packaging and commercial cleaning products, tend to hold up even in a weak economy.

It has honed its acquisition-focused growth model over decades and I expect it to keep making sizeable sums in years to come. I see it as one to research further.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Bunzl Plc, Diageo Plc, and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc and Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Can Nvidia stock really keep moving higher?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane compares the Nvidia of today to where it stood five years ago. Is Nvidia stock now as expensive…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

I just bought this beaten-down share for my SIPP. Could it be a terrific bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer added a share back into his SIPP in recent days after a profit warning led its price to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

It pays to be careful when looking for passive income stocks

| James Beard

Our writer’s a fan of earning passive income from UK shares. But here he explains why it’s important to be…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: these FTSE 250 stocks could surge 59% and 65% by 2026

| Ben McPoland

City analysts are bullish on these two growth stocks from the FTSE 250 index. Ben McPoland takes a closer look…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

3 costly ISA mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's careful to try and avoid this trio of potentially wealth-destroying blunders when it comes to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how to start buying shares with £5 a day

| Christopher Ruane

A fiver a day's enough to start investing, our writer reckons. Here are some things he thinks new investors ought…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

The BP share price continues its recovery as the oil giant signs a major drilling deal with Egypt

| Mark Hartley

With the BP share price steadily climbing, is the oil giant worth considering as 2025 draws to a close? Our…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Selling shovels: how S&P 500 data giants are dominating the AI gold rush

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores how Western Digital is cashing in on the AI gold rush, with its storage tech offering growth…

Read more »