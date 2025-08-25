Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia stock is in a bubble, full stop

Nvidia stock is in a bubble, full stop

Over the past few years, Nvidia stock has become the poster child of the AI revolution. But what happens when chip spending slows?

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Boy, have I been wrong about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. When the chipmaker crashed nearly 70% in 2022, I didn’t invest, fearing that the so-called ‘everything bubble’ was bursting. I repeated my mistake when the launch of a slim-downed generative AI model by Chinese startup DeepSeek wiped $600bn off Nvidia’s market cap in just one day. Now valued at $4.5trn, is it time for me to throw the towel in and join the party?

Spending splurge

The fortunes of the chip manufacturer are inextricably linked to that of the hyperscalers. One might say they are joined at the hip.

Capital spending among the top five hyperscalers — Amazon Web Services, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle — show no signs of abating. In 2024, spending by these firms building out their AI infrastructure reached over $200bn.

Back in the dotcom bubble, it was a similar story. In the late 1990s a mad rush of corporate spending to fend off the Y2K software bug, resulted in a surge in corporate profits for the big tech companies of the day.

More recently, in the wake of the work-from-home mandates, companies were forced to pull forward technology spending and accelerate a move to the cloud, in order to support remote working.

The only difference between these two previous peak spend cycles, was the length of the subsequent downturn. In 2000, tech stocks remained in the doldrums for a decade. In 2022, barely a year.

Return on investment

The big unknown is when will spending peak in this cycle. It’s certainly gone on a lot longer than I envisaged, that’s for sure. But the issues are mounting.

Despite ongoing investment, the hyperscalers are still to see a return on their huge investments. For me, the industry is big on promises but not so much on delivering ground-breaking, tangible innovations.

As reasoning models become increasingly more sophisticated, so too are their power demands. Huge upfront investments in data centre expansion are adding new layers of risk for the hyperscalers.

Society is growing increasingly concerned about the impact the proliferation of data centres is having on the natural environment. As huge swathes of land get swallowed up, a major public backlash against the industry could be looming.

Bigger than the internet

The jury remains out on whether the opportunity presented by generative AI will be bigger than the internet. What is becoming clear, though, is that the path the industry is on bears little resemblance to back then.

The internet was a great leveller. No longer did you need to be a global multi-national company to market your innovation. Instead, you could upload it to a few key platforms and reach a worldwide audience. That’s exactly how YouTube and Android started.

Today, however, the entire industry is becoming more and more centralised as the hyperscalers swallow up early-stage startups and entice top talent with pay awards as large as $1bn. Over the long-term I believe such a strategy will backfire as creativity and innovation dry up.

I’ve been wrong about Nvidia for so long, that I’m beginning to sound like a broken record. But with a price-to-earnings of 58 and nosebleed valuations across the rest of the Magnificent 7, nothing will entice me to buy in now. Never forget, bubbles only ever become obvious once they’ve burst.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett concepts that can be as useful when investing £100 as £100m!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett may be a multi-billionaire but that doesn't mean his investing lessons can't help investors on a far, far…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Check out the eye-popping forecast for this dirt cheap FTSE 100 growth stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the outlook for this beaten-down UK growth stock that he believes has brilliant comeback potential.…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£1k buys 142 shares in this stunning 7.78%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend share

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much income a modest investment in this popular dividend share could generate…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, red-hot Fresnillo and IAG shares could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares and Fresnillo have thrashed the FTSE 100 with triple-digit gains in 12 months. Harvey Jones asks if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 fintech shares to check out on the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Our writer spotlights two UK growth shares on the London Stock Exchange that are each tackling a different corner of…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many Aviva shares do I need to buy to aim for a £1,000 passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 40% in 2025, and offering one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100, can Aviva shares continue…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Up 92% this year! Did I miss the boat on this spectacular penny stock?

| Mark Hartley

Staffline shares are up nearly 100% in 2025. Is this penny stock still undervalued, or have investors already missed the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 stocks that Britain’s top fund managers have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Terry Smith, Nick Train, and Stephen Yiu are three of the UK’s most well-known portfolio managers. Here’s a look at…

Read more »