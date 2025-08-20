Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why the JD Sports share price rocketed 7% yesterday

Why the JD Sports share price rocketed 7% yesterday

Jon Smith outlines why the JD Sports share price soared yesterday and what the implications are for the company when looking to the future.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Yesterday (19 August), the JD Sports (LSE:JD) share price jumped by almost 7%. These types of moves are usually characterised by earnings releases, but that wasn’t the case for the retailer. Rather, it came from something completely different, which leads me to conclude that there could be more potential for the stock to rally from here.

Reason for the pop

Deutsche Bank gave JD Sports a strong boost yesterday by raising its price target on the stock from 85p to 100p. The bank’s analysts argued that the company’s risk-to-reward profile has improved. This refers to the amount the stock could rally relative to how much it could fall. The bank pointed to signs that the cycle of earnings downgrades may be coming to an end, as well as the potential for a renewed growth push from a key supplier, Nike.

They also highlighted improving confidence in JD’s management team. I get that it’s tough for a leadership team to navigate a business when there are problems. But Deutsche signalled optimism, based on the focus on strengthening operations and restoring investor trust after a difficult trading period. The upgrade not only signalled greater conviction in JD’s recovery prospects but also put the stock on the radar for investors to reassess the stock’s valuation.

Green shoots emerging

Even with the move higher, the stock is still down 27% over the past year. It’s true that the business still isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to operations. Earlier in the year, the company scaled back its full-year profit forecast. It spoke about a “challenging and volatile” environment marked by softer consumer demand, especially in the UK and US, and increased promotional activity impacting gross margins.

Another ongoing issue is ongoing US tariffs. It proved serious enough that JD issued further warnings of continued volatility into fiscal 2026 and reduced its medium-term outlook. The company also announced plans to close around 50 stores as part of a broader restructuring effort, even as it pursued openings and conversions elsewhere.

Despite these issues, I think the stock has good value. The company has strong free cash flow and a net cash surplus exceeding £1bn. The strategic acquisitions, particularly Hibbett in the US and Courir in Europe, have broadened its footprint and revenue base. This provides stronger growth in regions outside its home market in the UK.

As Deutsche noted, the move from Nike could really help JD Sports going forward. Nike is resetting its strategy away from direct-to-consumer channels, which could benefit wholesale partners like JD. Let’s not forget Nike accounts for about 45% of JD’s revenues.

What the jump showed me

The size of the move yesterday indicates that the tide may be starting to turn for the share price. Optimism about the future could see a continued push higher in the stock in the coming months. This is especially true if other research teams upgrade their forecasts, or if JD releases a strong trading update. On that basis, I think it’s a stock for investors to consider.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Inflation in newspapers
Growth Shares

2 UK stocks that could benefit from higher inflation

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of UK stocks that could be resilient to rising inflation due to specific features…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

I just bought more of this world-class FTSE 100 stock while it’s down 24%

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock hasn’t participated in the index’s recent rally. So Edward Sheldon just topped up his holding, taking…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price overvalued? A 48% rally continues despite lacklustre results

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley questions the value of the BT share price after weak results fail to explain its impressive growth. Is…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Down 34%, but with a whopping 14% yearly earnings growth forecast, is it worth me buying Persimmon shares right now?

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon shares are down this year despite recent good results, leaving them looking very undervalued, especially given strong earnings forecasts.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Finally! After its Q3 results, this FTSE tech star’s share price looks to me to have significant value in it

| Simon Watkins

For a long time, this FTSE tech share looked overvalued to me, but following the recent release of its Q3…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

These soaring UK shares are smashing the S&P 500

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley identifies two UK shares that are giving the US market a run for its money. But are they…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Growth Shares

Has the Marks & Spencer share price lost it’s spark?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out why the Marks & Spencer share price performance has been underwhelming recently, but eyes up the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Still trading near a 14-year high, how close to ‘fair value’ is Tesco’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price has risen a long way recently, but does this mean no value is left in it? I…

Read more »