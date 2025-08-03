Member Login

Here’s a UK property investment that costs just £1 (and can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA)

Buy-to-let can’t be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. But this property investment can be and investors can get started with just a few pounds.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When it comes to investing in property, many Britons favour buy-to-let. This is understandable as this form of property is both easy to understand and tangible. There are plenty of other ways to make money from UK property however. And many investments can even be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA.

An easy way to do it

One of the easiest ways to invest in property these days is via real estate investment trusts (REITs). These are companies that own different types of property assets (eg residential buildings, office buildings, hospitals, shopping centres, hotels, storage facilities, etc).

These companies trade on the stock market like regular stocks do. And they can usually be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or a SIPP, meaning that they can be far more tax-efficient than buy-to-let investments (where you typically pay Capital Gains Tax and Income Tax).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Looking beyond the tax-efficiency, one big advantage of REITs is that they tend to be cash cows for investors. In the UK, regulations stipulate that they must pay out a large proportion of their rental income to investors so they often have very attractive yields.

Another advantage is that you can start investing with a very small amount of money. In theory, you could get started with just a few pounds.

A £1 REIT

An example of a REIT on the London Stock Exchange is Target Healthcare REIT (LSE: THRL). It invests in care homes across the UK and currently has around 100 properties in its portfolio.

At present, its shares cost just £1. So with £1,000, investors could pick up 1,000 shares (assuming zero trading commissions).

There are a number of things I like about this particular pick. One is that the long-term backdrop looks very supportive. In the UK, the number of people aged 85 or older is projected to balloon over the next 20 years. So demand for care homes should increase.

I also like that its rental contracts are very long term in nature. The latest trading update showed that the company had a weighted-average unexpired lease term of 26 years.

The yield on offer’s another great feature. Currently, it’s about 5.9%. That translates to annual income of around £60 on a £1,000 investment. On a £10,000 investment, it equates to annual income of around £600 (tax-free if held inside an ISA).

Another thing key point is that if UK interest rates continue to fall, REITs should benefit as the cost of servicing debt will decrease. This could lead to price gains and attractive total returns (share price gains plus income).

Income potential

Of course, if rates were to rise again, it would be bad news for REITs like Target Healthcare. In this scenario, share price losses could offset any income generated.

All things considered though, I like the set-up here. I believe this one is worth considering today for income.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

