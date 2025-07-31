Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Aston Martin shares could soar this year

Here’s why Aston Martin shares could soar this year

Aston Martin shares have slumped 98% since listing in 2018. Our writer thinks news this week could potentially offer a glimmer of hope.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk

Image source: Aston Martin

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A company that focuses on cars with fast acceleration needs to know about deceleration too. Unfortunately for luxury car marque Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE: AML), a lot of deceleration has taken place in its share price. Since listing in 2018, Aston Martin shares have shed 98% of their value.

But is there some possible light at the end of the tunnel? There may be, and the company’s interim results released this week have me seeing more grounds for optimism on this score.

In fact, I think one specific factor could help propel Aston Martin shares higher if it comes to pass later this year.

Free cash flow and why it matters

That factor is a simple but important one known as free cash flow (FCF).

Some investors focus on profits. But they are an accounting concept and so, although profit and loss statements are useful, I do not look at them in isolation. For example, a company that bought expensive kit decades ago could still be writing down its value. That amount will be taken off its earnings accordingly – but it is not a cash cost.

By contrast, FCF is a reckoning of the cold, hard cash coming in (or going out) of a company’s coffers.

In the long run, I see cash as the lifeblood of a healthy company. If FCF is consistently negative, sooner or later a company will run out of funds unless it raises more. That brings a risk of diluting existing shareholders – something Aston Martin has already done many times.

A company’s accounts contain a cash flow statement. Typically it starts with operating cash flows (that is, those that relate to the business activity) and these are adjusted by financing and investing cash flows.

Potential good news at Aston Martin

So, for example, Aston Martin’s operating cash flows have typically seen money go out the door, but that has sometimes been counterbalanced by positive FCF thanks to share sales or borrowing. Over the long term, though, Aston Martin has been a cash pit – one reason its shares have been hammered.

The company’s interim results this week were poor, in my view. Revenues fell by a quarter year-on-year. Although the pre-tax loss was reduced, it still came in at £141m.

But one bright spot was the company’s reiteration of its goal to generate positive FCF in the second half of the year. It maintained its 2027-28 medium-term goal of “sustainably positive” FCF.

I won’t touch this

That would be a sharp contrast to the free cash outflow of £321m in the first half.

Although the company said it expected FCF generation in the fourth quarter to drive the bigger picture for the second half, frustratingly it did not get into many details of why it is upbeat about this.

If Aston Martin delivers on its goal, I reckon its share price could rally – perhaps dramatically.

Without hard evidence of a change in fortunes, though, I will not go near the share with a bargepole. The company has destroyed enormous shareholder value.

Although it has a strong brand and well-heeled customer base, it has yet to prove that it can turn them into a consistently cash-generating business.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

I said I’d consider buying London Stock Exchange Group shares on a dip. Is this it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the London Stock Exchange Group share price waiting for a dip. And this morning it…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Next shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Next shares have been a big winner for investors so far this year. But what should they make of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

Meta shares surge 11% on strong earnings! Should an investor buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how Meta beat expectations on revenue and earnings in the latest results and why Meta shares could…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price gains on $3.5bn buyback news, but is it still cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The Shell share price has been having an erratic year. But investors who bought when it looked like oil might…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Unilever share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy to see the Unilever share price idle, having offloaded the FTSE 100 stock in March. Have…

Read more »

Bags of copper-molybdenum at Anglo-American's Quellaveco project in Peru
Investing Articles

The Anglo American share price falls in response to a huge dividend cut. Is it time to sell out?

| Andrew Mackie

After a disappointing set of results, Andrew Mackie assesses whether a new streamlined business can help rejuvenate the Anglo American…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why I’m betting on Ferrari over Tesla stock

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Tesla are arguably not car stocks at all. Rather, they're in the business of luxury goods and…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

The Schroders share price jumps almost 5% in positive half-year results. Is the recovery finally on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the Schroders share price for signs of life. Today, he's finally seen some. Is the…

Read more »