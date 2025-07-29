Member Login
Here's how investors can target £23,238 a year in passive income from £10,000 invested in this FTSE energy stock

I want three key facets in my passive income share portfolio, which is designed to provide me with big dividend income later in life. This stock has all three.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The best way I have found to generate passive income (money made with minimal effort) is share dividends.

The only real effort is choosing the shares in the first place and periodically monitoring their performance thereafter. That said, I select my passive income stocks very carefully. After all, I want them to generate sufficient income for me to be able to live off them entirely at some point.

There are three key elements I look for in all of them. These include a high dividend yield, undervalued share price, and strong earnings growth prospects. Consequently, FTSE 250 energy firm Energean (LSE: ENOG) has caught my eye recently.

Strong earnings growth

The powerhouse of any company’s share price and dividend is its earnings growth.

Focused on the East Mediterranean oil and gas fields, a risk to Energean is heightened geopolitical tension in the area.

Last month, the Israeli government ordered it to temporarily suspend operations at its Karish offshore gas field. This is around 90 kilometres from Israel, and it was feared it might be subject to attacks by Iran. But the field restarted a few days later and remains in full production.

That said, its 2024 results released on 20 March showed adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation up 25% year on year to $1.162bn (£0.86bn). And cash flow from operating activities — which can be a major growth driver itself — soared 71% to $1.122bn.

As it stands, analysts forecast that Energean’s earnings will increase annually by a very robust 18.8% to end-2027.

Share price undervaluation

A share’s price is whatever the market will pay for it, while its value reflects the fundamental worth of the underlying business.

Being able to identify the difference is the key to big, long-term profits, in my experience. This includes several years as a senior investment bank trader and 35 years as a private investor.

Discounted cash flow analysis pinpoints where any stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

The DCF for Energean shows its shares are undervalued by 59% at their current price of £9.22.

Therefore, their fair value is technically £22.49.

High dividend yield

In 2024, Energean’s dividend was $1.20, equivalent to 96p. This gives a yield on the current share price of 10.4%.

So, £10,000 invested in the stock at 10.4% will generate £18,166 in dividends after 10 years. This is based on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock – known as ‘dividend compounding’. It is a similar concept to leaving interest to accrue in a regular savings account.

After 30 years on the same basis, the dividends would increase to £213,440!

Adding in the £10,000 stake, the total value of the holding by that time would be £223,440. And that would pay an annual passive dividend income of £23,238 at that point!

Of course, that assumes the dividend yield will stay the same and that the company won’t run into any problems, which isn’t guaranteed.

Will I buy it?

I am very happy with my existing passive income portfolio holdings and will stick with them.

However, for investors looking for such stocks I think Energean is well worth considering.

I believe its strong earnings growth prospects will drive its share price and dividends higher over the long term.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

