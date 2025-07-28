Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » I see some red flags for a UK stock market crash. But I’m getting ready to buy

I see some red flags for a UK stock market crash. But I’m getting ready to buy

Jon Smith tempers the optimism surrounding recent market highs and explains some factors that make him concerned about a stock market crash.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With the FTSE 100 trading above 9,000 points and pushing to fresh record highs, it’s no wonder that many investors are cheering. Yet, when I examine the current macroeconomic backdrop, I can identify several warning signs that could lead to a stock market crash later this year. Here are some of them, and why I’m not actually worried.

The latest UK inflation figure showed prices rising by 3.6%, the highest level in well over a year. When I look at the previous months, it’s clear that inflation’s trending higher. This isn’t a good sign, especially when it coincides with weak GDP growth. In effect, we could be heading towards stagflation where an economy has low (or no) growth and rising prices. It’s not a good mix!

The implications of this aren’t great for a rising stock market. The Bank of England committee could be forced to cuts interest rates, which boosts inflation but hurts corporate profit margins. Or it may decide to raise rates to control inflation, but that risks worsening the slowdown and increasing the cost of debt for businesses.

Yet whatever happens, I’ll carry on buying shares. I can always find FTSE stocks that are insulated from this impact. For example, I can target companies with low debt levels, as well as firms that have high operating profit margins and are able to absorb any inflationary impact.

Fiscal worries

Another cause for concern is the government’s fiscal policy. It looks likely that in the Autumn Statement from Chancellor Reeves, there will have to be either cuts to spending or increases in taxation to help balance the books.

Higher taxes would directly impact companies if the Corporation Tax rate rises.And if personal taxes increased, that could act to reduce disposable income and lower demand for products and services.

Again, I can mitigate this potential risk by adding stocks with a global consumer base. Even if UK consumers cut back on spending, this can be offset by increased spending in other areas of the world with lower tax rates.

Getting prepared

So which stocks am I eyeing in a potential market crash? I have a wtach.ist of likely bargains and one stock on that list is RELX (LSE:REL). The company provides data, analytics, and decision tools across legal, scientific, and business sectors. Over the past year, the stock is up 10%.

I believe it can remain resilient in the face of market turmoil for several reasons. The data and analytics provided are high-margin, subscription-based services with relatively low exposure to input costs. So even if inflation really moves higher, the company shouldn’t be seriously impacted.

It also has minimal reliance on any government funding. Its clients are mainly commercial and institutional. So if there’s a crackdown on grants and subsidies from the government later this year, RELX won’t be bothered.

A market crash could cause most stocks to fall due to weak sentiment and snapping up some RELX shares will be a priority for me. Currently, the price-to-earnings ratio stands at 32. This is almost double the FTSE 100 average, so I’d argue it’s a little expensive currently. A move lower would provide a long-term investor like me a much better entry level at a better valuation.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE stock just crashed to 52-week lows. Should investors buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE stock that crashed 20% last week with a profit warning, but outlines why he…

Read more »

A close up side view of a father and his young daughter who is a wheelchair user having a cute affectionate moment with each other whilst on a family day out in a beautiful public park in Newcastle upon Tyne in the North East of England.
Investing Articles

Here’s how you could reduce working hours by building a second income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how someone could prepare themselves for an early semi-retirement by investing heavily in a Stocks and…

Read more »

Fathers Walking With Their Little Boy
Investing Articles

Here’s how I could realistically turn £10,000 into a passive income worth £2,000 a month

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons invest for a passive income. I’m no different. One day I hope to draw down on the…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

Is a UK stock market correction coming?

| James Beard

Our writer’s increasingly concerned about the apparent disconnect between the performance of the UK stock market and that of the…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Open a SIPP for your baby and maybe they can retire early

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP's an incredibly valuable vehicle for our investments and it can be leveraged to provide us with an early…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Just turned 50? At retirement, investing £500 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing around £500 a month with a Stocks and Shares ISA can build a pension pot worth anywhere between £145,410…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for £2,000 in monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an invaluable tool for our investments. Dr James Fox explains how investors can thoroughly…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share’s almost doubled in 14 months! Have I left it too late to buy?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE-listed share has risen a stunning 94% in value since last spring. Can it continue rising, or will it…

Read more »