Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 7%+ yield! 3 ETFs to target a £1,740 passive income this new ISA year

7%+ yield! 3 ETFs to target a £1,740 passive income this new ISA year

Looking to supercharge your Stocks and Shares ISA income this year? Consider these exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which yield up to 9.4%.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

I love the idea of investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Combined with specific shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, they can provide instant (and exceptional) diversification to help investors spread risk.

But don’t think of them as stodgy safety nets. The returns on offer from these funds can be stratospheric, whether through growth-driven capital gains or dividend income. Take the iShares US Equity High Income Active (LSE:INCU), Global X SuperDividend ETF, and Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure — these funds offer dividend yields above 7%, far higher than almost every other share on London’s stock market.

If forecasts are correct, a £20,000 ISA invested equally across them will deliver £1,740 in passive income this year alone. So what makes them such terrific dividend payers?

9.4% yield

iShares US Equity High Income — as its name implies — targets dividends from New York-listed companies, and today offers 9.4% dividend yield.

But this particular fund doesn’t only hold shares. To provide a more stable income over time, it also has significant holdings in US Treasures as well as cash. This can also reduce share price volatility when the broader stock market drops.

Focusing on just the US creates more concentrated regional risk. But in other ways the fund is exceptionally diversified. It holds shares in 359 stocks spanning a range of tradionally dividend-paying industries, including financial services, telecoms, and healthcare.

Another reason I like this ETF is its high focus on information technology. More than 30% is dedicated to tech giants like Nvidia and Microsoft, giving it excellent growth potential to complement those dividends.

Global giant

The Global X SuperDividend ETF holds shares in dozens of different companies ranging far and wide, from the US and Brazil to the UK and Hong Kong. But investors don’t have to skimp on dividends to enjoy this benefit — today the fund carries an enormous 9% yield.

The fund focuses on traditionally high-paying companies like banks, energy producers, and real estate operators. In fact, it provides access to “up to 100 of the highest dividend paying equities around the world“. It also receives income from stable government bonds, including those issed by the US, UK, and Germany.

I’m also a fan of this fund because dividend income is paid monthly, giving investors access to their passive income sooner.

Power play

Invesco Morningstar US Energy Infrastructure MLP focuses on a naturally defensive sector. The benefit to investors? Cash flows stay robust across the economic cycle, meaning large dividends every year since the fund was created in 2010.

The ‘MLP’ in its name refers to ‘master limited partnerships.’ These businesses are used chiefly for midstream energy infrastructure, like pipelines, storage, and terminals. They also have to distribute most of their income to shareholders in exchange for tax breaks.

This results in this ETF’s enormous 7.8% dividend yield for this year. Infrastructure funds like this typically experience poor growth. But in my view, that’s more than balanced out by the excellent passive income they can provide.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

How UK investors can get access to the $2trn SpaceX stock IPO TODAY

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in the UK can get exposure to space powerhouse SpaceX today via several investment trusts that trade on the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Down 23% from its highs, I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain!

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has seized the opportunity to buy shares in a FTSE 100 company with outstanding growth prospects at an…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

How to turn an empty ISA into £100 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines how real estate investment trusts can help UK investors aim for £100 a month in passive income…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 23%! Should I buy Meta Platforms for my ISA or SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Meta stock looks undervalued after sliding steadily lower since last summer. But should I buy the social media giant for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who bought Greggs' shares two years ago will now be sitting on heavy losses. Is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10 days to the next stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

What happens to the stock market when the current ceasefire in the Middle East expires? And what should investors do…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to try and double the State Pension with just £30 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By saving money each week and investing regularly, even someone without a lot of cash to spare can aim to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 badly beaten-down small caps to consider for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of UK small caps that have sold off heavily, making them worth considering for a…

Read more »