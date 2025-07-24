Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: July’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: July’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
Small cap sticky note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“With a long-term management team in place, significant capital available to make further investments, and growing shareholder returns, we think the discount at which its shares currently trade compared to the company’s net asset value is an attractive opportunity and worthy of re-recommending the business this month.”

Ian Pierce, Hidden Winners

July’s recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

2 brilliant FTSE 250 stocks hitting record highs

| Paul Summers

Up around 7% in 2025, the FTSE 250 index is in decent form. But some of its members are faring…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 firm just crushed Q2! Time to buy the stock?

| Ben McPoland

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) continues to trade at a discount to the S&P 500 index. Our writer asks whether it's worth considering…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a SIPP to aim for nearly £20,000 of passive income a year?

| James Beard

Our writer explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could be used to target a five-figure income for later in…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

I think my favourite real estate investment trust just got better in value

| Alan Oscroft

This investment trust's share price has been on a slide over the past five years. Here's why I think the…

Read more »

Female Tesco employee holding produce crate
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 1 year ago is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Tesco shares have been seriously outperforming the FTSE 100 index in 2025. Is there more to come or is all…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 20% this year, can results keep the Centrica share price going?

| Alan Oscroft

The past five years have seen a terrific upwards run for the Centrica share price, but a warm summer means…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £11,384 of passive income from 1,549 shares in this FTSE 250 dividend gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 advanced materials firm delivers a very high dividend yield that could generate a big annual income stream…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is Opendoor at $2 the next millionaire-maker Nasdaq stock?

| Ben McPoland

Some are betting that Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the next meme stock to make investors filthy rich. Should I join…

Read more »